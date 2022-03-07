Could CBD Be Used to Fight COVID-19 Infections?

Chicago, IL, 2022-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Global research towards better understanding the coronavirus has been evolving over the last two years. As researchers have made incredible breakthroughs into the disease and its subsequent variants, new studies are pointing to the concept that cannabis compounds could potentially block the coronavirus, or point to the ability that CBD has with potentially helping to prevent or treat viruses. Like most COVID research, this is still preliminary and will need further clinical trials before any benefits are confirmed. But it begs the questions – could CBD be used in the fight against COVID-19?

Promising data from the University of Chicago shows positive early signs

The researchers from the University of Chicago conducted studies that now say that “if taken in the right way and at the right amount, the cannabis compound CBD might lessen the severity of COVID-19 infection.” CBD holds anti-inflammatory effects, so it is suggested that CBD can provide immune support for when the infection attacks the lungs. The researchers also went on to note that “CBD can block SARS-Cov-2 infection at early and even later stages of infection.”

Evidence suggests it can work on people

Mice and rats have long been preferred in test studies due to their physiological and genetic similarity to humans. Now with this new evidence published in the journal Science Advances, studies are moving beyond lab mice to where it is suggested that people who were prescribed regular high-potency doses of pharmaceutical-grade CBD were less likely to contract COVID. And CBD could even help prevent the virus’s spread, and could eventually be used as a preventative measure to treat COVID related symptoms.

Over-the-counter drops aren’t effective

While these preliminary findings are positive, it doesn’t mean that any generic, over-the-counter CBD drop will be used to fight the virus. CBD is no substitute for the vaccine. What the research is suggesting is that “cannabis-derived medicines or preparations” could help augment the vaccines for immune support. This real-world data is encouraging, but we are still in the early rounds of this discovery.

