Future Electronics Launches Season 2 of The Current with Episode on Ultraviolet C Technology

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will launch the second season of popular video series The Current on March 16, 2022 with a new episode entitled “Ultraviolet C: Technology that Cleans.”

The Current is an application technology podcast series featuring industry-leading engineers that explores the newest, fastest-growing and most exciting technologies. The series is hosted by Todd Baker, Vice President, Advanced Engineering Group at Future Electronics, who applies his passion for engineering and over 20 years of semiconductor industry experience to helping engineers around the world build cutting-edge designs.

The first episode of the new season will explore ultraviolet C technology and its applications for cleaning and disinfection.

Ultraviolet C or UVC has become synonymous with cleansing practices – eliminating germs and harmful viruses. In this episode, Todd Baker will speak to Patrick Durand, Worldwide Technical Director of Future Lighting Solutions, about the best practices for UVC and how this technology is being applied effectively.

To learn more about The Current, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/blog/the-current-vodcast.

To view the latest episodes, visit Future’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLX6sqqUB8iOgdNCKPdgggIZZfjIRKMjfN.

To learn more about Future Electronics, and to access the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###