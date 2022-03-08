RED DEVIL PHOENIX AND PINETOP LOCATIONS HIRING FOR COOK, DISHWASHER POSITIONS

Posted on 2022-03-08 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Phoenix/Pinetop, Arizona, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Red Devil Restaurant and Pizzeria, Family Owned and Operated since 1960, has announced that it is hiring for Cook and Dishwasher positions immediately at its two Phoenix, and one Pinetop, Arizona locations.

Interested applicants can apply directly on the website at https://www.reddevilrestaurant.com/employment/, or can visit either of the Phoenix locations and Pinetop location directly during business hours and can fill out an application.

Red Devil Restaurant and Pizzeria offers flexible schedules, good pay, and a family environment and is looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions. Weekend, night, and holiday availability are required. Previous restaurant experience is preferred, but we will gladly train the right person.

About Red Devil: Red Devil Restaurant and Pizzeria opened in 1960 by Big Joe and Little Joe Digeno who wanted to make the American dream of entrepreneurship a reality. Money was tight when the first Red Devil was opening so the guys had no choice but to put their families to work. Loud arguments, personal sacrifices, long hours, and quality ingredients eventually led to loyal customers. With great leadership from the second generation of owners, Mike and Joe Digeno Jr., Red Devil Italian Restaurant has continued to thrive in the Valley of the Sun. The Digeno Family has continued the tradition of quality that Joe Sr. began over 60 years ago.

PRESS RELEASE

Contact Information:
Red Devil Restaurant & Pizzeria
Doug Krause
602-275-5961
info@reddevilrestaurant.com

Release Date:
March 7, 2022

Red Devil Central Phoenix
3102 E. McDowell Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85008
602-267-1036

Red Devil North Phoenix
3004 E. Bell Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85032
602-493-0211

Red Devil Pinetop
14478 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Pinetop, AZ 85935
928-367-5570

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution