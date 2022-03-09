These Are the Must-Haves for Your Newborn

Torrance, CA, 2022-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ — There’s a lot to do as your baby’s birth approaches, and gathering all the necessities for your newborn can be a daunting task. You’ll feel more secure for the day you get to bring your baby home once you have these necessities.

A safe crib: The crib is at the top of our list of newborn baby necessities. Your baby will require a safe and steady crib to sleep in because they will be sleeping for at least 16 hours per day, if not more, in the early days and weeks! A crib can be costly, but if you choose a style that converts into a toddler bed and then a daybed, you can get many years of use out of it. Some models can even be converted into full-sized beds in the future! When it comes to cots or cribs, it’s best to buy new ones; this way, you’ll know that your baby’s crib meets all of the most current safety standards.

A night light: A night light is an actual newborn necessity when you’re making your way to the nursery at midnight for feedings. It allows you to see where you’re going and what you’re doing without the need for bright lights. A night light may also provide reassurance when your child wakes up in the middle of the night as they grow older.

Diaper pack: You will undoubtedly require diapers and plenty of them! Your newborn may go through as many as 70 diapers per week. It’s impossible to predict what size diaper your newborn will require ahead of time, so it’s worth investing in small packs of a few different sizes.

Feeding Bottles and nipples: Baby bottles are essential items for your newborn checklist, whether you plan to breastfeed or formula feed. There are glass and plastic options available; some plastic varieties include a bottle liner insert to lessen the amount of air your newborn swallows. Consider the shape and size of the nipple when selecting a bottle. You may require experimenting with a few different nipples before you find one that your baby likes.

Bottle warmers: It can be difficult to safely heat your baby’s stored breast milk or formula. A bottle warmer can be a real time saver and thus a baby necessity, as it ensures that the milk is evenly warmed.

Baby bottle sterilizer: You may prefer the convenience of a steriliser to keep things like bottles and nipples clean, but thoroughly washing them by hand or in the dishwasher works just as well. Some sterilisers come with a bottle warmer built-in.

Table for changing: You’ll need a secure area to change your child’s diaper. Changing tables typically have drawers or shelves where you can reach items such as diapers, wipes, and fresh clothes without taking your baby’s hand. Just make sure these items are out of reach of your baby. Some changing tables include a strap that can be used to secure your baby and prevent falls if they roll over unexpectedly. Even if the strap is fastened, keep at least one hand on your newborn whenever they’re on a raised surface.

Bathtub: Initially, your newborn will be bathed with sponges until the umbilical cord stump falls off; however, you will eventually require a seat or tub for bathing. Just make sure it’s designed for newborns or comes with a newborn insert to accommodate your baby’s small size.

First aid box: Stock this with essentials like a baby thermometer, tweezers, antibiotic ointment, adhesive bandages, and petroleum jelly. You may want to keep another first-aid kit in the car or the diaper bag, so you have some of these essentials handy when you’re out and about.

Baby Wrap: This item can be extremely useful for keeping your baby close as you move around while also freeing up your hands. Baby carriers are available in various styles, including wraps, slings, front packs, and backpacks. Remember that some baby carriers require a newborn insert to be used safely for this age group.

Baby Shampoo: If your newborn has hair, you can wash it with a baby shampoo specially designed for babies. Usually, the foam of these baby shampoos does not burn the eyes of the babies as a reason for which these are recommended.

If you want to buy baby toys online for your cute little one to stay entertained, consider buying them from Sweethommers. Baby toys can also be included under one of the necessities. When your cute one cries occasionally, an idea to buy baby toys online would definitely spring up in your mind. If you are also looking for baby products buy online from Sweethommers. They offer you various options at the most reasonable prices. You can contact them via:

Website: https://sweethommers.com/

Address: 444 Alaska Avenue, Suite #BFE744, Torrance, CA 90503 USA

Email: support@sweethommers.com