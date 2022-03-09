DRS Softech  has introduced a remarkable Solution: DRS Email Migration Software

Noida, India, 2022-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ — DRS Softech is the most effective solution for any IT – related issues. DRS Softech has been providing services for over 5 years, and its users have rated it as the best in the best IT business.

The company contributes users by designing different automated tools related to Email Migration, Cloud Migration, Email Recovery and so on. Recently, the company has launched a new software that is Email Migration.

Introduction to DRS Email Migration Software

DRS Email Migration Tool takes a look at this cutting-edge approach. Email Migration is the process of exporting mailbox data from one email account to another. In this software there are two ways of email transfer. And this is also widely compatible with all versions of windows operating systems.

Features of DRS Email Migration Software

There are some features of DRS Email Migration Software,

Backup Email files can be converted to a variety of file formats and email clients. Easily, convert email files to a multiple of file formats and webmail clients. Here, you can also get an option that is safe and secure by converting emails.

Words from CEO

DRS Softech introduced a versatile and reliable solution for exporting email data from one account to another, according to CEO Mrs. Sonika Rawat, who spoke to the media during the debut of the service.

About the Company

DRS Softech has the vision to make data recovery and migration possible for all users. It provides world class products for managing your precious data.

