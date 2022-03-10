Transforming an office building into a top-notch Hotel | Mehr ApS

Mehr ApS has been taking part in a project that is now finished, which was transforming an old office building into an amazing hotel.

HORSENS, Denmark, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — We are happy to announce that Mehr ApS (http://malerfirma-horsens.dk/) has been taking part in this project, where our amazing painters have worked hard for many hours and months but have in turn achieved an amazing result.

By far most of the wall surfaces, they have been filled with colored filler, which is probably the most popular in painting work at the moment. It gives the rooms and hallways a raw but warm look.

But before the colored filler, there had to be a lot of cleaning and sanding involved to get the walls ready. But the employees of Mehr ApS executed to perfection. The surface got sanded down and cleaned, so it was ready for the painted filler.

The hotel is now open, and we hope that you first of all enjoy your stay at the hotel. But also feel the warmth and comfort the paintwork brings to the project.

It has been an immense pleasure, for Mehr ApS (http://malerfirma-horsens.dk/) and the co-workers to take part in such a project. The work that has been done was well executed and gave a beautiful finish to the hole project!

MEHR ApS is a two-part company running both a painting company and a website with a physical shop as well, where you can buy Flügger paint. There atm. around 20 people working at the painting firm. For more information about our service offerings visit our website, http://malerfirma-horsens.dk/ or call us at 75 66 52 19

Malerfirmaet MEHR ApS

http://malerfirma-horsens.dk/

75 66 52 19

info@med-mehr.dk