What is the Cost Range of a 2 BHK and a 3 BHK Flat in Greater Noida

Noida, India, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — This question came into my mind when I was searching for a flat in Noida Extension last year. Well, right now, I am an owner of a flat in Noida Extension and this is why I decided to give an appropriate answer of this quest. Before giving the answer, I must tell you one thing, Greater Noida (Noida Extension) is one of the most beautiful and prime destinations to live and purchasing the flats and the rates of apartment/houses in this area are cheaper instead of New Delhi regions.

Greater Noida is a well-planned city situated in Gautam Budh Nagar district of state of Uttar Pradesh in India. It was designed as an Extension under the UP Industrial Area Development Act, 1976. It is situated 30 km apart from south-east New Delhi and takes approx half an hour to travel through Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The entire city is administrated by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority. If you wish to have a house in Noida Extension, there are so many apartments-type projects under construction in the leadership of prominent construction companies.

Connectivity and Public Transport

In whole Delhi NCR, Metro Rail is one of the prime public transports, which provides connectivity in Greater Noida West. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation launched Metro Connectivity on 25 January 2019. This project has been launched in 2013. Apart from this, it is well-connected to capital of the country, New Delhi via premium buses and online apps cabs. DND Flyover connects this area to New Delhi, while Yamuna Expressway connects Greater Noida to Agra and Mathura. NH24 Highway passes closely to Noida Extension and connects Delhi to Ghaziabad and Meerut. OLA and UBER, both are very active in the field of transport. Therefore, it’s a great opportunity to purchase a land/house in Greater Noida.

Education Institutions

Educated people assist building a perfect and prime society. When a lot of skilled and sage populations meet at one destination, it becomes a renowned community. For example Irish Pearls residential project that is located in Noida Extension provides a splendid area to deliver luxury atmosphere. This area has primary schools such as Fr. Agnel School, Delhi Public School-Greater Noida, Ryan International School, St. Joseph’s School, Greater Noida, and Greater Valley School-Greater Noida. It is not only leading in delivering primary education but also higher universities. Some of them are Amity University, Bennett University, Galgotias University, Sharda University, and Shiv Nadar University, etc.

2 BHK Flats Price Range in Greater Noida

The construction of Sportshome 2 BHK Flats is a bit complex structure and it generally includes two bedrooms with smart washrooms, extended balconies, a big hall, study room, modular kitchen, and entrance lobby. However, cost depends on diverse factors such as location map, floor plan, master plan, and amenities as well. However, for an overview, the average price range of a 2 BHK Flat in Noida Extension is between 40 lakh to 60 lakh.

To craft two bedrooms concept residential home, many raw materials require such as sands, bricks, cement, concrete and iron rods. Apart from this, construction needs wood planks, labor cost, project manager, and interior designers. For example, Irish Pearls 2 BHK Flats are also crafted under the RERA rules and regulations.

3 BHK Flats Price Range in Noida Extension

If you are looking for a 3 BHK residential flats in Greater Noida West, then you must do well-research. However, after RERA guidelines, there is a suitable agreement between buyers and promoters/builders. A 3 BHK concept apartment generally includes three bedrooms, wooden flooring living area, exclusive extended balconies, stores rooms, smart washroom, and interior amenities. This area will be bounded by internal walls, excluded by verameda, terrace area, and lifts, etc. There are a lot of residential properties being constructed in Sector 12, Greater Noida. Civitech Strings is a new apartment project in which buyers can purchase a home with price range between 60 to 80 lakhs onwards.

Home Loan Benefits

The first benefit of taking a home loan is that it is easily available on minimal rate of interest when you will compare it with other loans like credit card or personal. The interest rate on a home loan is from you at 8% to 8.5%. If you compare it with credit card loan, then the interest rate charged from you is about 30% per annum. If you talk about personal loan, the rate of interest from you will be 12 to 15 percent. So if you have taken other loans, then you have to firstly pay these loans because it will have highest charge rate. It has also a tax benefits. So you must purchase your own flat or apartment by using the process of home loan.

For the buyers, this area gives a great opportunity for the present as well as future. Let’s say you take a 2 BHK flat in Civitech Strings Noida Extension or Irish Pearls, in such a condition, you might earn high rental value. Greater Noida West is able to deliver you many tenants who want to live in an apartment-type property. Apart from this, there are many students study in engineering colleges located in Knowledge Park of Greater Noida. The students like to live in a group. Civitech Strings and devsai Sportshome– both are such types of residential apartments which offer brilliantly and smartly designed flats. It is going to prove one of the best property investments in Greater Noida as well because the price of property always increases with the time.