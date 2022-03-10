Multiple Solutions Prove All-Star Service is Living Up to Its Name

Portage, IN, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ —Reliability and professionalism are two keywords that All Star Service has abided by for years to become a one-stop solution hub for all your heating, cooling, electrical, and plumbing problems.

All Star Service, founded and run by Pete Katschke, has won many testimonials from satisfied clients, not only for the quality of their work, but because they arrive promptly, offer a transparent service, upfront pricing, and make a clean job of everything they do.

Mr Katschke commented: “Talk is cheap. Any company can say they’re the best and the one that deserves your business. But that’s why we spend less time talking and more time showing.

“We supply reliable products from leading manufacturers and maintain industry standards in maintenance and repairs because if it isn’t good enough for our homes, it isn’t good enough for yours.”

At All-Star Service, they are dedicated to helping customers feel right at home with all their heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical solutions.

“Whether you need immediate service to correct an issue or you wish to upgrade your comfort with leading technology, we have the experience, drive and only the most skilled technicians available,” he added.

The company underwent a complete re-brand in 2021 when Mr Katschke decided his former business Total Comfort NWI, a recognized name in Northwest Indiana, needed a fresh look. For the latest business, he turned to a phrase his customers have long used to praise him and his team for their services – “You guys are All-Stars!”

Mr Katschke initially launched Total Comfort in 2010 with a strict focus on high-quality service and premium replacements. Over time, the company expanded through acquiring other companies, such as the well-respected Thorn Heating and Cooling in 2015 and transitioned from an HVAC company to a one-stop comfort provider offering everything from heating and cooling to electric and plumbing.

With a desperate shortage of skilled HVAC experts, he invested in a 4.5-acre office and training campus centrally located on Route 30 in Valparaiso to build on the legacy of technical excellence and customer satisfaction with the right workforce in place.

For more information about their services, or to book an appointment:

Phone: (219) 300-7456

Email: pete@all-starservice.com

Website: https://all-starservice.com/