Aspire Square Announces Joint-Venture Agreement with Pragati Overseas to Enhance Immigration Capacity

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, INDIA, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Aspire Square Pvt Ltd., an Ahemdabad-headquartered immigration consultancy and overseas education service providing company announced it is going to sign a joint-venture accord with one among the reliable immigration service providers in Vallabh Vidyanagar, Pragati Overseas, on March 20, 2022.

Aspire Square Pvt ltd. and Pragati Overseas are identical companies based in Gujarat providing immigration and overseas education consultation & allied services for major study destinations -including the USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK- decided to officially enter into a joint-venture agreement with effect from March 20, 2022.

This joint-venture agreement of Aspire Square Pvt Ltd. and Pragati Overseas strengthens both the stakeholders’ position in the market and augment the customer serving capacity, which will help to deliver top-notch quality immigration and overseas education associated services and will result in increased efficiencies for both the stakeholders.

This agreement increases Aspire Square Pvt Ltd. and Pragati Overseas geographical reach in Gujarat by serving clients in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Vallabh Vidyanagar, by combining the resources and expertise of the two alike companies.

Aspire Square Pvt Ltd. and Pragati Overseas will reach the new market and distribution networks & channels and will have access to strategic insight and business acumen of each other.

Maulik Raval, Founder of Aspire Square Pvt Ltd. said, “We are very pleased to add Pragati Overseas with our team. As a team, we will surely benefit from their industry practices and in-depth domain knowledge”. He further added, “We firmly believe this agreement is in the best interest of both the stakeholders (Aspire Square Pvt Ltd and Pragati Overseas) and is a pre-cursor to deliver the highest level of customer service that our clients require.”

Director of Aspire Square Pvt Ltd., Ankur Shah said, “The senior management and I are eager to collaborate with the best (immigration and associated services provider) in Vallabh Vidyanagar.” He added, “ We are truly determined to deliver avant-garde service to our aspirants and with this agreement happening, we are thrilled to tap into their (Pragati Overseas) knowledge and expertise that comes along with the partnership.”

“With the continued increasing demand for immigration and allied service in Gujarat, we see a tremendous opportunity to further scale the business,” said Parth Algottar, Director of Pragati Overseas. He added, “Being partner with Aspire Square will provide both the parties to grow and compete in this dynamic industry. Moving forward we aspire to take our businesses to new heights.”

Both, Aspire Square Pvt Ltd. and Pragati Overseas will continue to serve their existing clientele from their established operation centers in Gujarat and this deal will not affect the services to the ongoing/past clients.

The terms and conditions of the agreement are yet to be made public and remain further awaited.

ABOUT ASPIRE SQUARE:

Aspire Square Pvt Ltd. is one among the renowned overseas consultant in Gujarat providing services including immigration, student visa, and coaching services for major abroad destinations such as Australia, Canada, the UK, New Zealand, and the USA. To date, Aspire Square Pvt Ltd. has helped over 3200 aspirants with visa grants. For additional information visit aspiresquare.com

ABOUT PRAGATI OVERSEAS:

Pragati Overseas is a one-stop solution for all immigration and overseas education needs in Vallabh Vidyanagar. Pragati Overseas specializes in overseas education immigration for major study destinations including the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Pragati Overseas is highly revered in Vallabh Vidyanagar for assessing and architecting the plan to immigrate from Gujarat and has helped a number of aspirants with the same.