Faccin Group has announced the opening of new headquarters in Texas

Faccin USA, Inc., moves to its new facilities in Addison, Texas, to continue its future growth and support of the American market.

Milan, Italy, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Faccin USA, Inc., a Faccin Group company, a leading global manufacturer of metal bending machines, is expanding its footprint within the U.S. market with the opening of its new headquarters in Addison, Texas. The expansion is focused on increasing and facilitating customer service and spare parts delivery. The new facilities, located at 4270 Kellway Circle in Addison, Texas, mark the group’s continued global growth and development.

The Faccin Group firmly believes that the global market will continue to increase the need for metal formed products and that the US will be a driving force in the demand for metal bending machines. The opening of the new Faccin USA facility is a strong statement of the commitment that the Faccin Group has towards answering this demand by providing excellent customer service and the widest range of solutions in plate rolls, angle rolls, dished head lines and advanced metal forming solutions in the industry.

To further support the growth of the Group in the American Market, Faccin Group has appointed Andrea Comparin, an accomplished professional with over 10 years of experience, in managing important metal forming projects in various industries, as the new Head of Technical Sales Americas.

Andrea, together with Faccin USA’s National Sales Manager, Mark Passantino, and the newly appointed US Service Manager, Ranvir Bains, will lead a team of expert and enthusiastic Sales Managers and field technicians to grow Faccin USA’s presence in the market and to increase the services provided to the extensive list of customers in the US Market.

To find out more about the new USA office:

Main office: +1 251.929.9300

Tool Free: +1 833.611.3676

Email: usa@faccingroup.com