All about Fashion Design Course and its Colleges

Fashion Designing is one of the most popular design specialisations amongst scholars who wishes to nurture their creative traits in designing elegant apparels. However, fees and career openings in future, if you're aspiring to study fashion design it's advised that you find out about the different types of fashion designing programs available in India including their duration. A career in Fashion Design has surfaced as one of the most sought-after careers amongst the Gen-X scholars. innovative minds from all across the nation are inclined towards studying from top Fashion designing colleges in India. Doing so, not only equips them with the essential skills but also pushes them to the right career direction. Considering the benefits, a large number of scholars register themselves every year to the top Fashion institutes in India.

Still, due to limited seat intake and tough competition, not everyone can get through the admission procedure of the top institutes. There are a multiple number of fashion design programs one can pursue at undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, and diploma levels. The duration of the program may range from anywhere between 4 months to 4 years. The class and program structure of different fashion designing programs vary from institute to institute. An applicant willing to apply for admission in a fashion design institute has to either qualify for a design entrance test or he/ she is shortlisted based on merit in the qualifying test.

Fashion Designing is a specialisation of humanities that covers the wide range of fabrics, styles, patterns, colours, and trends that define the fashion of a particular period. It isn’t just limited to clothes and trends but also includes the area of accessories, handbags, and footwear. The combined study of all these aspects come under a fashion designing program.

Top Institutes for Fashion Designing:

National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad: NID Ahmedabad is one the leading Institution for fashion designing courses in India. The Institute has around 500 students and is internationally acclaimed as one of the best multi-disciplinary institutions in the area of design research and education.

National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi (NIFT Delhi): NIFT Delhi has produced a number of eminent alumni over the years like Rohit Bal, Ritu Beri, Manish Malhotra. It offers a variety of regular as well as CE programs and has the oldest and richest resource centre of a huge collection of print and non-print materials.

Vogue Institute of Art and Design, Bangalore (VIFT): VIFT Bangalore founded in 1996 is a multidisciplinary, umbrella institute. Vogue is the place where designing is filled with passion and creativity & standards of design education are set with innovative educational culture.

Army Institute of Fashion and Design, Bangalore: The Army Welfare Education Society to meet the educational needs of the wards and wives of Army Personnel established the institute in 2004. The aim of the institute is to teach and provide both technical and professional education in the field of Fashion and Apparel Designing.

Symbiosis Institute of Design, Pune (SID): Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID), Pune is one of the top fashion designing colleges in Pune. The Institute has an advisory council, which provides proper research, and practical advice to design academics, business and scholars. It offers both Bachelors and Masters degrees in the field.