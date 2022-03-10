The value of workforce demand forecasting shouldn’t be underestimated

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Human resource demand forecasting is the process of estimating both the quantity of the workforce required and the quality of this workforce. Demand forecasting is considered to be one of the most challenging components of workforce planning, and not just because it deals with hypotheticals. The Panorama subject matter experts have delved into this complex topic in their latest article to help guide organisations through the process, from questions through to complications and considerations.

Before getting started on demand forecasting, it’s best to ask questions to define exactly what is needed. These questions can help narrow down things like time period, forecasting models, stakeholders, and capabilities, to name but a few.

Segmenting the workforce enables a better understanding of the different needs for different roles. The most common tool to do this is the job family model – which groups together functionally similar roles. It’s also important to identify pivotal roles – those that are directly responsible for delivering on an organisation’s objectives.

“If you want to unlock the true potential of your organisation with workforce planning, you need to understand what your ideal workforce will require in the future,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “Effective demand forecasting looks at the aspects of the workforce that have the most impact on your objectives, ensuring you’ve covered your most critical bases.”

The Panorama experts highlight the importance of capabilities when it comes to demand forecasting. They say it’s important for organisations to understand which capabilities will be needed to successfully deliver future business objectives, particularly if those capabilities will change over time. Businesses should either use their existing framework as a starting point, or if they don’t have one, use a similar pre-existing template to build one out.

The Panorama experts last piece of advice is to keep two considerations in mind throughout the demand forecasting process. Ensure that no stone is left unturned – focus on needs over wants, have a built-in validation process and capture data effectively. Additionally, ensure data is captured and presented to stakeholders effectively to facilitate a universal understanding.

You can read the Panorama experts’ article about demand forecasting on the Panorama WFP blog: https://hubs.ly/Q014Cv_d0

