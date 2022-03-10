Cali Marine Is an Authorized MasterCraft Dealer

Riverside, CA, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Cali Marine is pleased to announce they are an authorized MasterCraft dealer and giving their customers the confidence, they are buying some of the best boats on the market. In addition to a vast selection of new MasterCraft models, the boat dealership also carries several other new models, along with a selection of used boats for sale.

At Cali Marine, their sales team is dedicated to helping individuals make their dream of boat ownership a reality. They work closely with their customers to determine the best boat to meet their needs, budget and assist individuals with securing the financing they need to buy the boat they want. With a vast selection of the newest models, along with various used models available, they are confident customers can find the boat that will help them enjoy their time on the water.

Cali Marine strives to give their customers the highest level of service, whether they’re shopping for a new or used boat or need maintenance/repairs for a boat they already own. In addition to selling boats and providing necessary maintenance and repairs, the boat dealership also has a pro shop where their customers can buy all the accessories and gear, they need to make the most of every boating excursion.

Anyone interested in learning about the MasterCraft boats and other boat options available can find out more by visiting the Cali Marine website or by calling 1-951-653-9253.

About Cali Marine : Cali Marine is a full-service boat dealership with three locations in Riverside, Woodland Hills, and Norco, California. They offer a vast selection of new and used boats from some of the top manufacturers in the industry. Their team is dedicated to helping everyone find the ideal boat to meet their needs with convenient, affordable financing available to make dreams of boat ownership a reality.

Company : Cali Marine

Address : 14080 Meridian Parkway, Riverside, CA 92518

Phone : 1-951-653-9253

Website : https://calimarine.com