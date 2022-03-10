What Can You Expect During Teeth Straightening and getting Invisible Aligners?

Brampton, ON, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Orthodontic problems are quite common these days and aligners a common solution for it. If you are finding a hard time to find proper treatment then you must visit a dental clinic near you for the best advice. Our dentist in Brampton will guide you with the necessary procedures and the best cure for it.

When you first get the aligners, you will experience soreness and discomfort as the teeth reposition. You’ll experience this discomfort every time you change your aligner. However, the discomfort does not last for a long time, and therefore, you do not need any pain relievers.

What are the Pros and Cons?

Invisalign aligners offer great benefits but also have a few cons.

Pros

Less noticeable

Invisalign aligners are subtle. They are not completely invisible but are less noticeable, and people rarely know you are wearing them.

Removable

These braces are removable, and this makes it easy to maintain your dental hygiene. You can brush and floss the teeth with ease, as well as remove any plaques. Also, when you remove the aligners when eating, there are less likely to develop any stains.

Fewer dental problems

With traditional braces, you are at risk of developing dental decay because the wires trap food particles. This makes it easy for bacteria and plaque to accumulate and increases the risk of decay. Because the clear aligners are removable, it is easy to clean them and get rid of plaque build-up.

Cons

Less effective treatment

Several reports suggest that the Invisalign aligners are less effective compared to the traditional braces. It is reported that clear braces are great for people who require only a certain kind of movement. If you have complex dental problems, the dentist may recommend other forms of treatment.

Requires discipline

High standards of hygiene are needed for you to use Invisalign. The aligners need to be removed when you are eating, drinking, or brushing; failure to do so may damage the braces. Remember to put the braces back on after eating. These aligners require 20 to 22 hours of active wearing for the treatment to be a success. It is for that reason that these braces are ideal for adults.

They also come with blue compliance indicators that help you monitor if your teenager is wearing the braces.

Bottom Line

Invisalign aligners may be a good option if you have mild to moderate dental problems and you prefer less visible orthodontic treatment. Visit Rosedale Dental Care a family dentist for an assessment and discussion on the best type of treatment.