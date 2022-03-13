Patient Engagement Solutions Market is Expected to Ascend at Around 21% CAGR through 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Patient Engagement Solutions market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Patient Engagement Solutions

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Patient Engagement Solutions. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Patient Engagement Solutions Market across various industries and regions.

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global patient engagement solutions market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to ascend at around 21% CAGR through 2031, exceeding a valuation of around US$ 25 Bn by 2021. The market is projected to reach US$ 168 Bn by the end of 2031, with cloud-based solutions capturing 70% of overall revenue.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Patient Engagement Solutions Market.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of patient engagement solution across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of patient engagement solution during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Key Segments Covered

Software Type Standalone Patient Engagement Solutions Integrated Patient Engagement Solutions

Deployment Web/ Cloud-based Patient Engagement Solutions On-premise Patient Engagement Solutions

Application Patient Engagement Solutions for Social Management Patient Engagement Solutions for Health Management Patient Engagement Solutions for Home Healthcare Management Patient Engagement Solutions for Financial Health Management

End User Patient Engagement Solutions for Payers Patient Engagement Solutions for Providers Patient Engagement Solutions for Individual Users



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Web/Cloud-based deployment of patient engagement solutions to expand at 22% CAGR

Patient engagement solutions for health management to account for 35% revenue

Around 1/4th of PE solutions demand to be stimulated by financial health management

North America likely to generate absolute opportunity worth US$ 47 Bn until 2031

Asia to emerge as the fastest growing market, registering a whopping 25% CAGR

Global patient engagement solutions landscape to be worth US$ 25 Bn by 2021-end

“Increasing automation in the healthcare sector can lead to significant growth in demand for patient engagement solutions. Besides, growing governments’ role in pushing healthcare across developing nations is expected to increase deployment,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Orion Health Ltd., Cerner Corporation, Phytel Inc., Medecision Inc., GetWellNetwork Inc., YourCareUniverse Inc., Lincor Solutions Ltd., and Athenahealth, Inc., among others.

In April 2021, Orion Health, a leading provider of population health management solutions has signed a deal with SYNCRONYS to exchange data with each other. Together, SYNCRONYS and Orion Health will break down data-sharing barriers, increase interoperability, and enhance the functionality, data sets, reach, and overall value of the health information exchange.

Earlier, in January 2021, the company also announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy Amazon HealthLake, a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability), and run machine learning to derive meaningful value from the newly normalized data. Amazon HealthLake will provide a complete view of the patient and population health, derive insights using analytics and machine learning, and discover previously obscured relationships and trends.

