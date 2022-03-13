Bacteriophage Supplements Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of over 4% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Bacteriophage Supplements Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Bacteriophage Supplements to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Bacteriophage Supplements market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Emergence of multi-drug-resistant pathogens, as a result of huge application of antibiotics over a long time, is growing, and becoming increasingly difficult to treat. Bacteriophage Supplements technologies have therefore begun to garner great interest as alternatives to antibiotics. Rising prevalence of antimicrobial resistance and limited new antibiotic discoveries and development have sustained innovation and led to a renewal of interest in Bacteriophage Supplementss.

Emergence of multi-drug-resistant pathogens, as a result of huge application of antibiotics over a long time, is growing, and becoming increasingly difficult to treat. Bacteriophage Supplements technologies have therefore begun to garner great interest as alternatives to antibiotics. Rising prevalence of antimicrobial resistance and limited new antibiotic discoveries and development have sustained innovation and led to a renewal of interest in Bacteriophage Supplementss.

Advantages of phage therapy along with probiotics are gaining importance in the treatment of antibacterial-resistant infections, and demand is expected to grow over the next few years. Currently, players operating in the Bacteriophage Supplements market are concentrating on meeting the needs of health professionals and patients by introducing novel phage therapies, and are investing in the development of advanced Bacteriophage Supplements platforms.

Key Market Segments

Key Market Segments

Product Phage Probiotics Phage Therapeutics

Route of Administration Oral Topical Others

Application Gastroenterology Respiratory Infection Treatment Skin Infection Treatment Wound Prophylaxis Urogenital Infection Treatment Others

Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Region North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania The Middle East and Africa



Key Takeaways from Bacteriophage Supplements Market Study

Phage probiotics to account for over 95% market share in 2020.

Gastroenterology is the most lucrative application segment, and holds nearly 94% of the market share.

North America and Europe collectively hold over tow-third of the global market share, owing to technological advancements and increasing research & development activities across these regions.

Retail and hospital pharmacies to account for over 80% value share through 2030.

The COVID19 pandemic has resulted in a temporary pause of all non-essential and elective procedures. Pharmaceutical manufacturers have been severely impacted, with companies reporting a significant drop in revenue due to supply chain crisis.

Russia holds a major share in the European market, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 6% over the next ten years.

The U.S. has a leading share in North America, and is projected to expand at a modest CAGR of over 3% through 2030.

“Rising adoption of e-Commerce and increasing technological advancements in the development of phages are factors anticipated to aid growth of the global Bacteriophage Supplements market over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Strategic Partnerships and Funding by Manufacturers for Development of Phage Therapeutics

Pharmaceutical companies are collaborating with a collective goal to foster innovation by working with biotech firms and companies, governments, and market stakeholders, to enable supportable investments into a novel pipeline of Bacteriophage Supplements therapy.

For instance, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Locus Biosciences Inc., in 2019, signed a complete license and collaboration agreement to manufacture, develop, and commercialize CRISPR-Cas3-enhanced Bacteriophage Supplements (crPhage) products for the treatment of various infections, such as respiratory tract infection caused by two key pathogens, and other related infections. For this, Locus will receive US$ 20 million as an initial payment, which is expected to reach US$ 798 million from future sales of the product.

Such partnerships between pharmaceutical companies are aimed at strengthening and accelerating phage therapy development to introduce new therapies by end of this decade.



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Bacteriophage Supplements Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Bacteriophage Supplements Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Bacteriophage Supplements’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Bacteriophage Supplements’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Bacteriophage Supplements Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Bacteriophage Supplements market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Bacteriophage Supplements market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Bacteriophage Supplements Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Bacteriophage Supplements demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Bacteriophage Supplements market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Bacteriophage Supplements demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Bacteriophage Supplements market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Bacteriophage Supplements: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Bacteriophage Supplements market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Bacteriophage Supplements Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Bacteriophage Supplements, Sales and Demand of Bacteriophage Supplements, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

