Nutritional yeast Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2031

Nutritional yeast is one of the most popular food products and being the plant-based source of protein, it is often used in vegan cooking. The nutritional yeast is typically grown on molasses and is similar to the yeast used for brewing beer or baking bread. Increasing demand for nutritional yeast for its low sodium and calories and sugar-free, fat-free, and gluten-free benefits is directly influencing the growth of its market.

Sales Outlook of Nutritional Yeast as per Fact.MR’s Market Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in Nutritional Yeast Market. The report answers the Demand outlook of Nutritional Yeast from 2021 to 2031. The report also examines the Nutritional Yeast market key trends and growth opportunities.

Anxiety and Stress De-stressed

Lifestyle changes are present at large across developed and emerging economies. With rapid changes in everyday living, disorders associated with lifestyle have increased, making them a big concern amongst individuals. Lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular or heart disorders, chronic diseases, and diabetes are becoming common across the globe.

Increasing incidences of smoking and drinking, strokes, anxiety, high blood pressure, and high bad cholesterol content are impacting lives of people. According to World Health Organization, lifestyle diseases is the major cause of deaths across the globe. For example, according to Center of Science and Environment, in India, more than 1.7 million new cases of cancer are likely to surface by end of 2020, considering the current rate of alcohol and tobacco consumption, air pollution along with improper diet.

“Organic Nutritional Yeast”, the Upcoming Trend

Organic food ingredients are gaining high traction owing to the various health benefits they offer to the consumer. Organic food products are cost intensive, however, consumers are willing to spend on products that contain organic ingredients owing to a substantial rise in the per capita GDP growth of developed as well as emerging countries. This has presented significant growth opportunities for organic nutritional yeast, which is largely used in salads, soups, popcorn, dips and casseroles. Additionally, organic nutritional yeasts are GMO and soy free, low in sodium, rich in minerals and vitamin B and free of chemical additives and artificial flavors.

