ACL Reconstruction Market is to Observe Strong Development by 2031

Fact.MR, a global research & consulting firm, in their latest edition of the report, reflected that the ACL Reconstruction market is likely to see a moderate growth pace in 2021 and beyond. Progressions in the surgery techniques as well as increase in geriatric population with increasing level of obesity and number of ailments is augment the growth of this industry.

Surge in Cases of Injuries Caused by Sports to Fuel Industry Growth

Rising cases of injuries and its prevalence caused by sports, and addition of novel devices and techniques are the key aspects positively impacting the ACL reconstruction industry. Increasing participation of children in organized sports and sport activities, such as basketball, soccer, and football, is resulting in higher incidences of ACL injuries, as well as is usually foreseen in skeletally immature athletes.

As per Collins 2013, about 80,000 to 100,000 individuals in the U.S. experience ACL reconstruction each year. It has further been recorded that 22.6% of the diagnosed ACL lesions experienced ACL reconstruction in the 3 years subsequent to the initial diagnosis, of which most of the reconstructions took place in the 1st year after the injury.

How Hospitals and ASC’s will contribute to the Industry Growth?

The hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are reflecting the high growth rate in 2021 and beyond. The increased footfall of patients in addition to the presence of more cutting-edge infrastructure is likely to continue to support growth in the industry.

Furthermore, increase in number of players in the sports field gave an exponential rise in ACL injury cases, which boosts the demand for ACL reconstruction devices and methods in hospitals.

What is the Contribution of the US ACL Reconstruction Industry?

The US and Canada are projected to majorly contribute towards the ACL Reconstruction industry, as a result of the presence of major market players, increasing healthcare expenditure and investments for healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The ACL Reconstruction industry in China and India will reflect notable growth pace owing to the expansion of product offerings by major players. The UK and Germany is expected to have the second-biggest share due to a growing number of sports injuries among atheletes. As per European Injury Data Base (IDB), around 4.5 Mn individuals aging 15 and above have been treated in hospitals for a sports injury in the region.

New Product Launches Remain Main Focus Area: Fact.MR Survey

The ACL Reconstruction market is highly competitive. Fact.MR’s survey indicated that the major players are focusing on expansions, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions to boost their footprints in this market. The latest edition of the report provides all inclusive coverage of the projected. Some of the major market players profiled in the report are Citieffe s.r.l. Zimmer Biomet, a socio unico, Arthrex, Inc., mith & Nephew Ltd, DePuy Synthes, MEIRA Inc, and CONMED Corporation, amid others. The latest edition also provides a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on this market.

