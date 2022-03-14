Duckfeet’s Men Varieties: Sustainable & Uniquely Designed Boots For Comfort & Style

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Duckfeet Canada presents versatile classic lace-up. And, with a twist of retro sustainable Duck Boots that lasts for decades. Each is designed keeping in mind comfort and adding to it is exclusive style. Handcrafted in Europe, naturally tanned and processed by hand, Duckfeet owners ensure eco-friendliness in the manufacturing process.

Duckfeet’s Grena with the soft pebbled leather is super soft, and its Italian crepe rubber sole is a treat and very comfortable on your feet. While Roskilde is an all-season slip-on variety that you would wear either for work or just for a stroll. These boots are created from thick and quality leather, featuring elastic that allows easy off and on. Its winter varieties have a wool lining that would keep your feet at the perfect temperature for many winters to come.

Duckfeet’s minimalist foot formed design makes it the most preferred choice. It offers room for easy movement of the toes allowing air to reach your feet. Vegetable-tanned leather midsoles and uppers can allow your feet space to breathe. Its outsole is made of all-natural, shock-absorbing crepe rubber.

The best part of Duckfeet is that no two pair looks the same. Naturally tanned and hand processed, it allows elusiveness and versatility. Each variation reflects style with intricately woven quality material that ensures softness and comfortable wear.

Now when warm weather is just around the corner, people would like to shift from heavy and chunky shoes to something cool, sleek and beach-friendly. The Summer’s Duckfeet varieties give a boost to the summer look and help you have a stellar feel and rendezvous with your life . Among the same is Blavand, which adds to the Spring and Autumn look, and it is even great to loiter around.

Another one is Ærø [air-rue] which is classic thong sandals. It offers comfort and which makes its wearer just to step right in. It is best for casual walks.

Headquartered in Denmark, Duckfeet is in operational for the last 45 years. It is presenting its exclusively designed, eco-friendly offerings to shoe lovers. The shoes are simple yet stylistic that can easily catch the onlooker’s eyes. The company was started in 1975 by the efforts of the Wiechmann couple. Sonderjylland was the company’s stronghold. At that time, women would sit at home sewing shafts, which would later get assembled at factories. The first models were Jylland and Sjælland, which are still popular. Its foot-shaped shoes and full-grain leather variety of shoes continue to remain in vogue till the 1980s.

Now with globalization, the trend is changed. Yet Duck feet had not lost their originality and authenticity, and it’s this essence that made it a popular choice.