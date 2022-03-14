Simulacra Studio: A Well-Equipped Site for Film Shoots and Photo and Video Equipment Rental in Brixton

London, UK, 2022-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — As the world of photo and video shoots revives in the post-pandemic world, Simulacra Studio has started receiving new booking requests for film shoots and <a href=”https://simulacrastudio.com/the-venue-london”>Product Photography Brixton</a>

. To welcome its customers back, the studio is also offering a 10% discount with online bookings. This is a limited period offer available on a first-come first-served basis.

While searching for photographic studios and rental equipment in London

, teams looks for venues that can provide them with cameras with a wide range of lenses, tripod stands, lighting accessories and softboxes for different kinds of shoots.

To keep their indoor shoots productive and stress-free crew members also need additional services such as parking areas, tea-coffee refreshments and make-up rooms for models. As a photo studio hire London

Simulacra Studio provides all such services at reasonable rentals.

The Daylight Studio at Simulacra has been built in 700 square feet of space with 12 feet high ceiling. It has large, arched windows that allow in adequate sunlight light and has reclaimed wooden floor. The venue works effectively for small scale productions looking for studio rental London.

Simulacra's Arch Studio is close to Brixton Tube and Rail links. It has a total space of 2500 square feet with 25 feet high ceiling. This photo studio in Brixton has a makeup room with classic mirrors, an adapted barber's chair and Hollywood lighting.

Simulacra’s client list shows several esteemed brands including National Geographic, The Times, Vogue, Eurostar and BBC Radio 4.

This popular video studio Brixton also organises trainings and workshops to help videographers and photographers improve their skills and learn the latest techniques in the world of film and still photography shoots.

Businesses that have hired space in Simulacra Studio for shoots have praised the place and service. A fashion designer running her boutique in London SW says, “I have conducted a lot of photo sessions with my models at Simulacra Studio and in addition to getting great pictures in a well-propped environment we have also had wonderful experience working there. It is a place where crew and our models always feel comfortable and can handle their roles efficiently.”

About Simulacra Studio

Founded by photographer Francois Boutemy and designer Chris Charalambous in 2006, simulacra studio has collaborated with numerous clients in the fashion and entertainment industry. The London based studio received a runner-up prize in the highest growth category at The Lambeth Business Awards. Through a journey spanning more than a decade, Simulacra Studio has also hosted various events at its premises. It co-founded a new design agency called Sodium Burn Creative in 2016.

Besides renting out studio space for fashion, editorial and product photography, Simulacra Studio organises regular workshops and trainings for new photographers. The students who enrol for these courses are trained on usage of different camera types, lenses, lighting modulators and editing software.

Contact Information

Address: 302-304 Barrington Road London SW9 7JJ

E-Mail: info@simulacrastudio.com

Phone: 0207 733 1979 / 07960 124 249

Website: https://www.simulacrastudio.com

