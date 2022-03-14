Techreviewer announced Grinteq as one of the Top 100+ Software Development Companies in the USA in 2022

New York, NY, 2022-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Techreviewer is an online analytics platform, sharing rankings and reviews of the top software development companies around the globe. The company reviews suppliers with the goal of providing an unbiased view of the most perspective tech partners, able to deliver per clients’ defined set of business objectives. All market players are vetted through the company’s history and track record, tech capabilities and competitive advantage, industry expertise, experience, and client reviews.

Being among reviewed 1000+ companies, Grinteq was recognized as one of the top software development partners in the USA. With the focus on eCommerce, during the last five years the firm has also been providing custom software development services within Education, Fintech, and Marketing & Advertising domains. The team of vetted senior-level software developers, architects, project managers, and designers engage with clients for specific projects or by augmenting their existing teams in order to build desirable web stores, applications, and other software products.

“Everyone in Grinteq is devoted to provision of high-profile services from increasing release cycle velocity and speed to market to mitigating business risks associated with software releases for our clients. It’s gratifying to hear we are featured among top software development companies in the USA. We are continuing to address the rising standards of quality and staying responsive to client business demands while building simply beautiful software.”- Sergei Lakishik, CEO.

Since 2016 Grinteq has been addressing the needs of companies of any size, ranging from start-ups to enterprises. The reputation of a trusted supplier is rooted in highly performing, competent, well-coordinated, and flexible team of IT professionals, covering business analysis and consulting, web and app design and development, testing, and project management.

