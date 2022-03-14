Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilkes-Barre Celebrates Grand Opening, March 18-19

Wilkes-Barre, PA and Naples, FL, 2022-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — The grand opening for Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilkes-Barre will take place March 18-19 at the dry cleaning plant and store’s 360 Kidder Street location. It’s quite fitting that the grand opening is taking place during Women’s History Month as Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilkes-Barre Owner Parminder Kaur is making some of her own history. First as a woman-owned business and second in bringing the Lapels Dry Cleaning’s environmentally friendly process of cleaning to the area.

“We opened last fall but wanted to hold off on a grand opening until the pandemic was over or near over. It feels like we’re almost there, so we decided to throw it this month—and it’s even better that it’s Women’s History Month,” said Kaur. “Customers have really responded to the way we clean clothes, which features the world’s only 100 percent environmentally non-toxic cleaning process. We’re hoping to get a turnout for the grand opening to share our style of cleaning with even more people.”

On Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19, all customers who visit the store will be entered to win three amazing prizes: $50 to McCarthy’s Car Wash, $75 gift card to Lapels or a $100 Amazon gift card. All customers will also receive 25 percent off Dry Cleaning that weekend. Store hours on Friday, March 18 are 7am to 6 pm and Saturday, 9 am to 4 pm.

Prior to owning Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilkes-Barre, Kaur owned a transportation business. In looking for a franchise opportunity, she chose Lapels Dry Cleaning for its systems and programs.

“There are parallels in running a transportation business and a dry cleaning store and plant. It’s all about planning and coordination,” said Kaur. “Even though I had not necessarily been looking at dry cleaning franchises, I was so impressed with Lapels and its offering that it made my decision relatively easy.”

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past two decades. Lapels has a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted in a warm and inviting reception area with friendly customer service representatives. Most Lapels locations provide alterations and shoe cleaning/repair as ancillary services

Lapels also offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and Home Delivery to all its customers. During the COVID-19 pandemic Lapels provided a “car hop” service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.

Hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilkes-Barre are Monday through Friday, 7am to 6 pm and Saturday 9 am to 4 pm. For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/wilkesbarre/

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Buckeye, Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Yuma), California (Gilroy, Hollister), Colorado (Littleton and now, Broomfield), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Tampa); Illinois (Wilmette); Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Brighton, Burlington, Cohasset, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Easton, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, North Andover, Malden, Marshfield, Martha’s Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Stoughton, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westwood, W Roxbury and Wilmington), Mississippi (New Albany, Olive Branch, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), New Jersey (Brick, Somerville), New York (Latham), North Carolina (Charlotte), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg, Wilkes-Barre), South Carolina (Fort Mill, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, Carolina Forest), Tennessee (Arlington, Brentwood, Franklin, Germantown, Nashville), Texas (Brownsville, Little Elm, Prosper, Spring), Wyoming (Casper).

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company’s Web site, www.lapelsfranchise.com and www.mylapels.com.