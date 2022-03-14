Cracks On Ceramics? Here’s What You Can Try To Repair Them

London, UK, 2022-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Knowing how to fix broken ceramic items around your house will save you so much money and time, which is why we’re giving you this quick list of hacks and reminders if you have a broken ceramic item at home.

Without a doubt, porcelain restoration and china restoration can be tricky. With that in mind, we would like to start by saying that nothing beats asking a professional for help, especially if the item broken is a collectible. For priceless porcelain and ceramic figurines, it’s best not to risk performing the restoration by yourself.

Preparing for ceramic or porcelain restoration

Here are a few things to consider if you plan to restore your ceramic items. Make sure that the broken items are clean and dry. Depending on how you’re going to fix the cracks, make sure that all of the materials have been prepared beforehand. Some of the everyday items to include are glue, water, a clean dry cloth, and mild soap.

Make sure to use the right glue

Let’s start with a commonly asked question if you’re in the process of porcelain restoration, what type of glue should you use? Well, when it comes to ceramics, use premium adhesive multi-purpose glue. There are several options online that offer a very strong bond. Another thing you should look for is glue that is dishwasher-safe. This will come in handy if you’re trying to fix ceramic plates or pottery.

On another note, if you’re doing restoration on something you drink coffee in, then find a glue that can withstand hot water. You’ll probably find it beneficial to look for glue that has a side squeeze design that will provide you with maximum control while repairing those delicate items.

Use milk to repair broken ceramic

As crazy as this may sound, it is true. You can use milk to repair a crack in a piece of ceramic. You need to place the broken piece in a pot or bowl and fill it up with at least 2 cups of milk. Proceed to heat it for at least 1 hour. Then, you’ll need to let it cool before you remove the pieces and rinse.

The only downside here is that this hack is only helpful for those that have minor cracks on ceramic pieces. It will only work if the crack is not too far gone. If it is, best to seek the help of a professional in ceramic or china restoration.

The cracks on your ceramic can vary greatly. Furthermore, your approach to fixing it should depend on the manner of the cracks. Typically, you have to be very knowledgeable about china restoration to ensure that you’re actually fixing it, and not simply bringing more damage to it.

Lucky for you, Emma Bradshaw Ceramic Restorations offers quality repairs to all types of ceramics, including antiques and modern pieces! If you want to learn more about our services, contact us via 01799 542447 or info@emmabradshaw.com.