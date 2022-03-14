8 Tips To Care For Jute Baskets And Jute Rugs

London, UK, 2022-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — If you’ve ever wondered what decorative pieces, such as burlap placements, burlap drapes, burlap tote bags, were made from, they’re made from jute fibres. A jute rug and several jute baskets are cared for differently. If you want to ensure that you’re maintaining and cleaning them correctly, here’s a list of tips to keep in mind.

Keep them away from moisture

Jute fibres’ worst nightmare is moisture. Since jute fibres are considered natural products, too much exposure to moisture will lead to mould build-up. When this happens, the material will start to rot. With that in mind, make sure to place them in well-ventilated areas.

Keep them away from direct sunlight

If you have a jute rug at home, ensure they’re placed in a well-ventilated area but not exposed to direct sunlight. Aside from jute fibres, other natural materials like seagrass and rattan will have a bleaching effect if exposed to the sun’s UV rays.

Avoid heat as much as possible

As the previous point explains, the sun has potent UV rays, which brings us to the next point. Avoid heat as much as possible because these could damage your jute rugs and baskets.

Remember that these are not waterproof

A reminder that jute baskets are not waterproof. While your plants may look adorable in these jute baskets, you have to be careful when watering said plants while they are in your jute baskets.

Schedule a warm wash

A warm wash is the best way to keep your jute baskets clean. Jute fibres can pick up dirt and bacteria, so it’s necessary to clean them regularly.

Schedule a regular vacuum

Another great tip in cleaning your jute rug is to schedule a regular vacuum. This process is easy on the jute fibres and it is very efficient in removing any dust before they become engrained in the fibres.

Do not submerge them in water

If you’re brainstorming on ways to clean your jute rugs and baskets, make sure to find ways that have little to no impact on them. With this logic, here’s something you should avoid: submerging them in water. When you’re doing the warm wash for your jute baskets, make sure to use a microfibre cloth, which is one of the most versatile cleaning options out there.

Avoid steaming

Steam is another thing to avoid when caring and cleaning for your jute rugs and baskets. Again, you have to be extra careful when maintaining products made from natural materials. Steam is similar to moisture in a way that it could lead to mould build-up. You would not want this because it can damage the jute fibres in the long run.

Jute baskets and rugs are great decorative pieces around the house and can be used all year round. However, proper care and maintenance are key to ensuring that you get your money's worth. Truly, these are very versatile.