Wilbe Bloomin Launches New Spring Collection

Toronto, Ontario, 2022-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Established in 2004, Wilbe Bloomin, the leading florist in Toronto, Ontario, offers a wide range of fresh flower arrangements and bouquets for all occasions. Reflecting its focus on the new spring season, they have launched their spring collection, exclusively designed to mark the start of this season of new life.

“We are thrilled to launch our new spring collection to embrace the season’s most beautiful flowers. Our expertly designed bouquets and arrangements feature the bright and beautiful colours and fragrances of Spring,” said the spokesperson of Wilbe Bloomin, the best-rated flower shop in Toronto.

From simple yet heavenly hydrangea bouquets to the luxurious and sensational seasonal bouquet, they have them all. Their spring collection creations make a bold statement the moment anyone lays eyes on them. The Spring Collection features tulips, lilies, hydrangea, muscari, hyacinth, lavender, rose, ranunculus, gerbera daisy, sunflower, and more.

He continued, “Our unique floral arrangements come with a creative twist that helps you to breathe fresh air after many months of winter. These beautiful arrangements are bursting with sweet scents and personality Our designers create beautiful spring gardens, with mini daffodils, tulips, hyacinth and ivy. It’s a joy to watch the plants grow and blossom day after day. We also offer same day flower delivery in Toronto.”

Wilbe Bloomin’s spring collection is a cheerful addition to your living room or the perfect gift to your loved one. With a mission to deliver big smiles, Wilbe Bloomin is committed to offering same day flower delivery in Toronto for customers placing orders before 1 pm. An assortment of grab-and-go bouquets and market-fresh flowers are always available for purchase at the shop.

“Sending flowers from a distance is always a bit of a chancy proposition. But Wilbe Bloomin made it all easy! I wanted something a bit out of the ordinary. So instead of a bouquet of roses, I picked their basket of lavender — a potted plant, a brace of lavender stems, a sachet and a candle. All arrived on time and made a great impression. So, thank you again, Wilbe Bloomin!” commented Robert Holmes, one of their happy customers.

About Wilbe Bloomin:

With over a decade of experience in the floral industry, Wilbe Bloomin is supplying pleasant and cheerful floral arrangements that lift the spirits of everyone receiving them. Visit https://wilbebloomin.ca/ for more.

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Joseph Delarge

Address:

9-160 Baldwin St,

Toronto – ON

Canada – M5T 3K7

Phone Number: 416-597-6222

###