DLI-IT GROUP is Helping Companies in the UAE Shift to the Cloud Thanks to Its Cloud Payroll SAAS

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Dubai-based DLI-IT Group is the leading provider of cloud payroll services in the UAE. They enable businesses to shift away from legacy payment systems and join the global movement of businesses moving to the cloud. From onboarding employees and calculating salaries or leave, to payroll reports and reconciliation, everything can be done online in real-time on their cloud payroll SAAS.

After successfully transitioning to their cloud service, companies see a reduction in their IT expenses as well enjoy the flexibility to work from anywhere with no geographical limitation which is crucial in the post-pandemic world. Their cloud payroll has some of the most advanced features to simplify employee life cycle and payroll management.

Their HR software includes extended leave management, goal setting and review, communication tools and allows them to pay employees instantly via multiple channels and on the go. Their payroll software handles all payroll calculations, reports, and submissions at an affordable price point. The software as a service function allows businesses to scale their operations up and down according to their needs. They have been committed to the region since 1995 and provide the most secure and cost-effective way to manage business payroll and voucher management while ensuring employee data remain paperless on the cloud.

A senior company representative said, “Our payroll system is designed to integrate under one single platform to help capture employee time, attendance, and leave information, and empower you with real-time reporting and analytics related to payroll. It helps you avoid penalties, fines and manage payrolls efficiently. Seamlessly integrate payroll, benefits, and HR management with our suite of software built for the Middle East.”

In addition to the state-of-the-art payroll on the cloud, the company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products including biometric attendance solutions, canteen management software, hotel management system, camp management system, and performance appraisal systems. People interested in their offerings can contact them using the information mentioned below.

About DLI-IT

DLI-IT Group has a track record of providing businesses in the Gulf region with top-notch enterprise solutions since 1995. Their products and commitment to customer excellence have enabled them to serve more than 3,000 clients in more than 35 countries of the region.

