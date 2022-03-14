Rising Fast Food Popularity in India to Fuel Sales of Frozen Potato – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Frozen Potato Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Frozen Potato. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Frozen Potato Market across various industries and regions.

Newly released data from the frozen potato market analysis shows that global demand enjoyed a year-on-year growth of 3.9% to reach US$ 57.8 Bn in 2021, up from US$ 55.5 Bn in 2020. Revenues in the frozen fries segment are likely to remain elevated, yielding over 2/5th of the market revenue, while sales across the modern trade segment is likely to total US$ 25 Bn.

Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 57.8 Bn Projected Market Forecast Value by 2031 US$ 103.5 Bn Global Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 6%

Key Segments Covered

· Product Type

Frozen Potato Fries Frozen Potato Wedges Frozen Stuffed Potatoes Frozen Potato Chunks Frozen Potato Slices Frozen Potato Dices Frozen Baked Potato Other Frozen Potato Types



· End User

Frozen Potato for Commercial Use Frozen Potato for Residential Use



· Distribution Channel

Frozen Potato Sales via Modern Trade Frozen Potato Sales via Grocery Stores Frozen Potato Sales via Convenience Stores Online Frozen Potato Sales Frozen Potato Sales via Other Distribution Channels



Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of frozen potato products emphasize on augmenting their regional manufacturing and distribution capabilities by expanding their production units in lucrative regions. Furthermore, certain players offer a diverse range of products to cater to specific requirements.

In April 2021, McCain Foods Limited announced it had decided to localize production in Russia to supply customers with processed French Fries and other specialty potato appetizers, for which the company has announced US$ 150 million in investment. The objective is to reduce Russia’s dependence on frozen food imports

Bart’s Potato Company is a prominent frozen potato products manufacturers. The company offers four distinct categories of frozen French Fries- Shoestring, Straight Cut, Steakhouse and Crinkle Cut respectively

Since 2016, American Lorain Corp. has been collaborating with TaiMei Potato Industry Ltd. in China. Under this agreement, the latter has agreed to manufacture Lorain’s brand of French Fries. TaiMei offers a range of frozen potato products, including straight cut fries, mashed potato and wedges

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for frozen potato to be valued at US$ 57.8 Bn by 2021

By product, frozen potato fries to generate US$ 19 Bn in value, yielding 41% revenue

3 out of 5 frozen potato sales to occur across the commercial sector

By distribution channel, modern trade is likely to account for 33% revenue

India to be the fastest growing market for frozen potatoes, clocking a CAGR of 7%

Germany to be the most lucrative market across Europe, growing at 5% CAGR

“Rising prevalence of fast-paced lifestyles has augmented demand for fast food, with a significantly large proportion of global population opting for vegetarian alternatives, widening growth prospects for frozen potatoes,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

