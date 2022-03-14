Bioactive Materials Market Growth To Register Steller Growth Owing To Increasing Adoption By Use Applications : FactMR

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global bioactive materials market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of around US$ 2.1 Bn in 2021, and register a CAGR of around 11.3% over the projection period of 2021 to 2031. While recent advancements in surgeries have led to a surge in the sales of medical devices, it has also triggered the sales of advanced materials that make surgeries effective and safer. According to Fact.MR, bioactive materials have also gained traction owing to their suitability in medical implants, human tissue healing, molecular probes, biosensors, and drug delivery systems. Sealants and patches developed with bioactive materials have shown to withstand lung pressures as well as efficiently treating lung leaks.

Market Segments Covered in Bioactive Materials Industry Analysis

By Material Bioactive Glass Bioactive Glass Ceramic Bioactive Composite Material Other Bioactive Materials

By Type Powdered Bioactive Materials Moldable Bioactive Materials Granulated Bioactive Materials Injectable Bioactive Materials

By Application Bioactive Materials for Dentistry Bioactive Materials for Surgery Bioactive Materials for Bioengineering Bioactive Materials for Other Applications



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Together, North America and Europe command over 65% of global bioactive material revenue, owing to their advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The market in South Asia is expected to witness a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Revenue through bioactive glass ceramic is expected to increase 160 BPS during 2021 – 2031.

Powdered bioactive materials account for over two-fifth of global demand; however, demand for injectable bioactive materials is expected to grow at a faster pace.

Together, dentistry and surgery applications make up more than 70% revenue share of bioactive materials.

Top five players manufacturing bioactive materials accounted for 23% market share in 2020.

“The food industry has been ever-ready to adapt to new food packaging technologies. Sales of bioactive materials can gain significant traction in food packaging when commercialized.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

How Has COVID-19 Impacted Revenue Generation from Bioactive Materials?

Revenue from bioactive materials witnessed slow growth with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, though growth remained positive. As compared to nearly 12% year-on year market growth in 2019, demand grew by around 5% in 2020. Since, most of the applications of bioactive materials fall under the healthcare category, their manufacturing was less impacted with lesser restrictions being imposed on this sector.

Competitive Landscape

According to market research analysis, partnerships and product developments featured among the key developments in the global bioactive materials market. Recent developments by key bioactive material providers are as follows:

In July 2021, Arthrex announced distribution agreement with Celularity under which the former will receive rights for distribution and commercialization of Celularity’s biomaterial products for orthopaedics and sports medicine that are placental-derived.

In June 2021, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. announced it granted an option to Amasa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, to acquire a royalty-bearing license to utilize HyStem technology of Lineage Cell Therapeutics for the development and marketing of therapies for treatment of solid tumors under pre-negotiated terms.

