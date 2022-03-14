Growth In Demand From Consumers To Heighten Sales Of Microwave Magnetron Market : FactMR

As per the recent published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global microwave magnetron market enjoys a valuation of US$ 572 Mn, and is slated to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Rapidly growing market of smart home appliances and communication applications will predominantly drive demand growth of microwave magnetrons. Rising demand for built-in oven and premium microwaves ranges are likely to speed up the need for efficient and powerful microwave magnetrons in the market. Furthermore, with increasing interest towards modular kitchens and home decoration, demand for such products has amplified expressively, which is further likely to drive growth of the microwave magnetron market over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Pulsed magnetrons and continuous wave magnetrons are likely to witness sales of US$ 576 Mn and US$ 220 Mn by 2031, respectively.

Based on application, the lighting and heating segments in microwave magnetrons is anticipated to be the most lucrative with a market share of 43% % and 17%, respectively, by 2031.

Together, North America and Europe represented 56% of overall market share in 2020.

The market in South Asia & Oceania is valued at US$ 67 Mn, and expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global microwave magnetron market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights by product type (pulsed magnetrons, continuous wave magnetrons, and others), by application (radar, heating, lighting, and others), and by end user (telecom industry, aerospace industry, defence industry, electronics industry, and mechanical industry), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Covered in Microwave Magnetron Industry Survey

By Product Type Pulsed Microwave Magnetrons Continuous Wave Magnetrons Others

By Application Microwave Magnetrons for Radars Microwave Magnetrons for Heating Microwave Magnetrons for Lighting Others

By End User Microwave Magnetrons for Telecom Industry Microwave Magnetrons for Aerospace Industry Microwave Magnetrons for Defence Industry Microwave Magnetrons for Electronics Industry Microwave Magnetrons for Mechanical Industry



Competitive Landscape

Key microwave magnetron producers also have a strong position in the global market with a large set of customers, which springs them with an edge over their competitors in the market. Moreover, manufacturers also participate comprehensively in campaigns of advertising to surge their visibility in the field.

Major players are shifting their focus towards energy-efficient products combined with IoT (Internet of Things) platforms to allow end users to operate their products remotely.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2020, Hitachi Power Solutions Co Ltd launched superior quality and highly evaluated microwave magnetrons. This newly launched product can be used in several fields such as dry processing, microwave light emissions, etc.

