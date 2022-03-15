Budget Hotels Near New Digha Sea Beach – 7044447796

Posted on 2022-03-15 by in Travel // 0 Comments

budget hotel in Digha Hotel Sea Palace-Best Hotel Digha

Bengal, India, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Looking for the best budget hotels in New Digha sea beach? Then don’t hesitate to come at Hotel Sea Palace. We are among the best budget digha hotels near new digha sea beach. Here you will get AC room, Non AC room with attached washroom, free wi-fi, parking, cold-hot water, etc. All rooms are fully sanitized.

Why Booking Our Hotel?

If you think that why booking our best hotel in New Digha, for that we have mentioned few points below:

Free Welcoming Drink
Free Parking
Free Wi-fi
Free room service
Lowest Price
AC/Non AC Rooms
Fully Sanitized
Offline/Online Free Booking

Hotel Sea Palace-Best Hotel Digha

Sightseeing Near New Digha Sea Beach

  • Udaipur Beach-Beaches
  • Shankarpur Beach-Beaches
  • Talseri Beach-Beaches
  • Amarabati park-Parks
  • Chandpur beach- Beaches
  • Marine aquarium -Aquariums
  • Wonder land ( kajal dighi)- Amusement & Theme Parks
  • Digha ropeway-Trams
  • Chandaneswar Temple-Religious Sites
  • Digha Mohona Watch Point-Points of Interest & Landmarks
  • Khanika Market- Speciality & Gift Shops
  • Nehru market -Speciality & Gift ShopsFor hotel booking call us at +91–7044447795/96 or visit our website for more details.

