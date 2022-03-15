Budget Hotels Near New Digha Sea Beach – 7044447796

Bengal, India, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Looking for the best budget hotels in New Digha sea beach? Then don’t hesitate to come at Hotel Sea Palace. We are among the best budget digha hotels near new digha sea beach. Here you will get AC room, Non AC room with attached washroom, free wi-fi, parking, cold-hot water, etc. All rooms are fully sanitized.

Why Booking Our Hotel?

If you think that why booking our best hotel in New Digha, for that we have mentioned few points below:

Free Welcoming Drink

Free Parking

Free Wi-fi

Free room service

Lowest Price

AC/Non AC Rooms

Fully Sanitized

Offline/Online Free Booking

Sightseeing Near New Digha Sea Beach