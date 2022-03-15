Duvets Direct Offers Better Sleep with Luxury Wool Bedding

London, UK, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Duvets Direct now offers an exceptional sleeping experience with their top-of-the-line wool duvet and wool pillow. There are many benefits to sleeping in wool bedding. For the most part, this has something to do with the heat regulation properties of wool. Duvets Direct only used the finest wool for their beddings and you are bound to sleep like you have never slept before in their beddings.

Not itchy

Wool, while a common premium bedding solution for the ultra-rich, has gained a bad reputation for being itchy. The thing is, not all wool duvets and wool pillows are made the same. If you have ever encountered itchy wool before and even though you were allergic to them, it might be because you had coarse wool. Fine wool, which is what Duvet Direct uses for its beds, is one of the most comfortable and softest surfaces your skin will ever touch. It’s perfect for cold climates and will surely warm you up in your sleep.

Regulate heat

Your body temperature changes as you sleep. There are cold sleepers whose bodies get lower as they fall deeper into slumber. There are those who wake up in the night because they are experiencing night sweats. With wool beddings from Duvets Direct, you can enjoy sleeping in your home without waking up in the middle of the night because it suddenly got too hot or too cold. Their bedding lines are designed to regulate heat and body temperatures to stay warm if you’re a cold sleeper, or stay cool if you are prone to sudden midnight sweats.

Antibacterial

Wool beddings from Duvets Direct are made from high-quality fine wool and they are antibacterial. This means you won’t have to worry about sweating into your beddings at night or not cleaning your beddings because wool is “complicated” to clean, or so they thought. Actually, the best way to care for your wool beddings is to leave them alone. You can hang them out to get some sun, spot clean if necessary, vacuum or just beat them with a wooden stick and they should be fine. Just shake off the dust regularly, and your wool beddings will stay safe and clean.

Less bed bugs and mould

Your wool duvet and wool pillow will not likely attract and breed moulds and dust mites. This is because it is water-resistant. Most of the moisture goes to wool beddings stays on the surface and quickly evaporates. You won’t have to worry about annoying dust mites when you sleep on a bed with wool beddings especially if it is of the high calibre like the ones you will find at Duvets Direct.

Aesthetic

Wool beddings just look so much classier, more elegant and cosier than your usual cotton or silk beddings. They might cost a bit more if they are of high quality but the investment is worth it when you see how lovely they look on your bed, and how comfortable you are as you sleep.

For the best wood duvet, wool pillow and other wool beddings, check out Duvet Direct.