Soul Star Entertainment Artist Teflon Don Signs Major Deal With Equity Distribution

Memphis, TN, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Teflon Don, aka Donald Askew Jr. of Soul Star Entertainment, recently celebrated a sweet victory. The successful long-time Memphis emcee teamed up with EQ for a music distribution & publishing deal.

EQ is the same distribution company who’s responsible for the release of Yo Gotti’s “Dolla Fo Dolla” single. The company emerged in 2018 and serves as an independent distribution company under a major global umbrella brand. Teflon Don is joining a nice roster.

EQ currently services artists such as: Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, Tinashe, Starboy & Zonnique to name a few. Although the rapper is in the studio working on new material for fans, listeners can expect to hear some of his familiar hits  under EQ.

The singles you can stream now on all platforms include, Teflon Don “New B*tch”, “I Represent” (featuring DJ Khaled), “Beat It Up” (featuring Rico Barrino), “Nobody But You” (ft. Porcelan and Chris J), and “Money Walk” to name a few. Can listeners possibly hear an EQ artist collaboration in the future? The possibilities are endless. When asked about who he would like to create a song with, he shared his interest in having Kelly Rowland feature on a song. He feels that her voice and songwriting ability matched with his rapping skills will help create something beautiful for the fans to hear for years to come.

To learn more about Teflon Don, you can visit his website https://teflondonmusic.com

