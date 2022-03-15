How To Bring Home Entertainment To The Next Level With Motorized Projector Screens

Sydney, Australia, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Since black-and-white televisions became commercially available in the 1930s, the concept of home entertainment has dramatically become more advanced and sophisticated. Today, motorised projector screens such as the ones from VIVIDSTORM are taking over the market. Consumers who want to spice up their entertainment experience and go beyond the ordinary TV have a ton of options to choose from.

The Perks Of Having A Home Entertainment System

There’s more to owning a home entertainment system than just having a hassle-free movie-watching experience.

When equipped with a projector as highly recommended as VIVIDSTORM Australia and an audio setup that can bring any film or show to life, a home theatre becomes a communal space where you can create lasting memories.

Apart from watching movies and TV shows via streaming services or by playing physical-format medium, you and your loved ones can also use this system to play video games and root for your favourite teams in various sporting events.

It’s not only the visual and aural aspects of the home entertainment system that are buzzworthy. Even the furniture (e.g. Recliners, sectional sofas) that you include in your home theatre contributes to taking your home entertainment to the next level.

As a whole, they add layers of value to your home and your household lifestyle.

Why Invest In Motorised Projector Screens

Not all home entertainment systems are made equal.

One element that takes this system to a higher notch is the projector screen. Compared to those who don’t have a projector screen (i.e. They use the wall to project what they’re watching) and those who only have standard ones — people with motorised projector screens are up for a better home entertainment experience overall.

Brands like VIVIDSTORM Australia (which offers floor-rising and drop-down screens) have motorised projectors that prioritise eye comfort. Rather than emitting light, these projectors reflect light, which is less eye-straining. They are available in various sizes, ranging from 72 to 150 inches, to help you easily view what’s being projected. The images don’t just get enlarged — they also boast higher image resolution.

Since motorised projectors are made of high-end materials, they also have greater colour accuracy than fixed projectors. If you want to increase (or decrease the brightness level), you can also do so. These premium screens also don’t have texture — meaning, the images they reflect appear to be smoother, which leads to a better watching experience.

They are also more flexible. For instance, you can hide them away when you’re not using them. You have the option to have the housing mounted on the ceiling (for drop-down screens) or the floor (for projectors with floor-rising designs). This will help make your room cleaner and sleeker. It’s ideal for space-saving or sharing.

However, before buying a motorised projector like VIVIDSTORM, you must take various factors into account. One is room size. If you got a large room, putting your projector in the centre will allow it to reflect more light. You must also consider what kind of audio setup you have or plan to have. Even if you have a great projector, if you don’t have great-sounding speakers, the whole entertainment experience will be negatively affected.

