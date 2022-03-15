Get Top Office Relocation Services At Universal Commercial Relocation

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Universal Commercial Relocation – Office Relocation London (https://www.ucr.uk.com/) proudly offers a broad range of office relocation services to everyone in the UK. At competitive rates, they provide clearance, refurbishment, and storage solutions that make commercial transfers fast, cost-efficient, and hassle-free.

This reputable company has teams that administer move planning services to assist clients in planning and organising every step of the relocation. They deploy dedicated managers who give road maps and move schedules that guarantee minimal disruptions, risks, and added expenses during the move. With full site surveys conducted by security vetted personnel, there is a certainty that the most efficient, time-saving strategies would be implemented in moving items. To ensure the traceability of transferred pieces, they place them in bar-coded crates and adapt a customised labeling system. No matter the volume, there’s assurance that each of the items will be transported securely to their destinations by using appropriate vehicles equipped with air ride suspensions and tail lifts. For business owners’ peace of mind in case, damages occur, all their movers are covered with public liability insurance.

Moreover, they have a skillful IT workforce that applies advanced methods to certify proper auditing, recording, and protection of corporate files. For clients to file and store records conveniently, they provide storage and document management services in CCTV monitored facilities. Likewise, they have experienced fitters to save effort on furniture installations and deinstallations. To ensure proper disposal of wastes, they conduct environmental clearances that discard rubbish sustainably. Charities and local schools also benefit from their initiative of donating unwanted furniture and equipment for reuse.

Universal Commercial Relocation – Office Relocation London has demonstrated its compliance with government protocols through its office reconfigurations during the pandemic. Such amenability certifies social distancing and safety standards. According to them: “Universal has over 35 years experience in planning relocations, whether large or small, with its clients guaranteeing the success of the project through close team work, attention to detail, expertise and a dedicated team with strong relationship management at the heart of our approach. We are so much more than commercial furniture movers, we offer a complete service for your convenience”.

Interested parties may head over to their website at https://www.ucr.uk.com/ for more information.

