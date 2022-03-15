Things you need to know about Pre-Departure COVID 19 Testing

Singapore, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — COVID 19 is a new virus that has been in the news recently. You may need to submit a blood test in order to receive clearance for travel. This press release will provide you with more information about COVID 19, how it is spread, and what you can do to avoid it.

SwabnGo offers a fast and affordable way to test for the presence of COVID-19 in your system. Simply visit www.swabngo.com and hand deliver a sample of saliva to a drop off location near you.

SwabnGo has been researching COVID-19. Because this virus is spreading rapidly, we want to ensure the safety of travellers to ensure you are able to enjoy your vacation without a medical scare. PCR Test East Coast Locations: Kinex Shopping Centre, Singapore.

SwabnGo will always provide the most reliable, affordable way to test for the presence of COVID-19 in your system. Pre-Departure PCR Test Singapore will be available at the same locations as mentioned above in the coming weeks.

Pre-Departure PCR Test:

The Pre-Departure PCR Test is a blood test that confirms the presence of COVID-19 and provides tips to travelers on how to prevent becoming infected while traveling.

To take the Pre-Departure PCR Test, you will be asked to provide a small amount of blood in our testing facility. After the sample is collected and tested, you will receive an email with results within two working days.

Things to keep in mind while getting Pre-Departure PCR Test:

Pre-Departure COVID 19 testing is the most important step in preparing yourself for your flight.

You must be a legal resident of Singapore to get this done.

Pre-Departure COVID 19 testing is not a requirement but strongly recommended.

You have 72 hours to visit the collection site after you have been notified of your results.

If you are cleared for travel after the test, you must complete another test 48 hours before departing (consider this as final clearance).

You may fly the same day you receive your results.

Benefits of Pre-Departure PCR Test:

Save time & money.

No worries about a medical scare.

A fast and easy way to improve your odds at being cleared for travel.

Helps prevent inconvenience caused by delays in international flights. SwabnGo’s Pre-Departure COVID 19 test is the easiest and most affordable way to plan your travel.



For more info, visit our website:

Location: Kinex Shopping Centre, 11 Tanjong Katong Rd, #01-69, Singapore – 437157

Call/WhatsApp: 97288393

Email: hello@swabngo.com.sg