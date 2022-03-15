Virtual Building Studio Inc: AIM to provide a diverse set of services & solutions to the AEC industry

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Assisting in making informed decisions for design projects, are the team of professionals at the Virtual Building Studio. Having come up in the field with 15+ years of experience, they aim to provide various services and solutions to the AEC industry, BIM services being the prime one amongst their diverse set of offerings. They have had the opportunity to work with some of the top design and construction firms in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, India, and Singapore.

Their growth and learning over the years in addition to the inclusion of new technology has resulted in the step-by-step evolution of the company for over a decade. They started in 2014, providing BIM services to local firms and then taking it to the next step of starting ‘Scan to BIM within the next 2 years. Later on, they went on to establish a BIM Academy and completed over 100 million sq ft of Revit projects across the globe. In 2019, Virtual Building Studio started providing clients with diverse engineering solutions through MEP Services, BIM Structural Modeling, and various other counterparts that envisioned the future of a digitized world. They seek to aim for growth in both technologies and people-skill through learning and training. That, in turn, is reflected in the highly experienced professionals who make the core project development and production team.

“Virtual Building Studio is working to find every possible way to deliver their projects better, affordable, and faster. India is a developing country and it is close to 25% in terms of BIM adoption rate as compared to the USA at 70%. Most large developments in the country today are encouraging a BIM-based design workflow and they have already started experiencing mandates defined in RFPs these days.”, says CEO Ar. Ankit Kumar Kansara

The root of their success is the strong foundation of core values along with their added vision and mission. They strive to be innovative, high tone, time-bound, and cost-effective, while providing top quality AEC service globally with services ranging from BIM Modeling to GIS services. All along with communication, innovation, teamwork, and individual uniqueness that make up their core.

In the range of services, an AEC service provider such as Virtual Building Studio caters to extensive services delving into the world of BIM. The BIM Structural Modeling of the entire project encompasses everything from the start to the finishing line. It includes the design curation of the project to the MEP Services, material requirements, cost analysis, and overseeing the progress at every stage of construction. Accessed and analyzed by 3D BIM Services to 7D BIM Services, they give a virtual run-through of the entire project through their expert services and software.

BIM Modeling Services are not the only solutions they provide. They extend their expertise in producing 2D drafts along with GFC/IFC drawings, shop drawings, and fabrication drawings. That, in turn, makes the installation easier and faster. Virtual Building Studio also provides laser scanning to record buildings and on-site BIM project management consultancy, thus seamlessly integrating themselves throughout the project.

With 3D BIM Services and drafting, every unique project brings in challenges of its own. They tackle them by developing new APIs, providing automation services to develop software tools and solutions, and using digital data to automate the manufacturing process.

The Virtual Building Studio has its expertise and services extending through the years of combined experience of being involved in 500+ projects worldwide. The typologies of projects they are a part of, range from Residential, Healthcare, Leisure, and culture to Transportation and Industrial.

With this, they can offer resourceful insights throughout your project. In addition to that, they provide their clients with regular updates through digital reports of the progress, both daily and weekly. Adding even further distinction to their service, they also work on client servers. This includes tasks like provision of high-speed internet connection, secure network, etc. through an international private leased circuit.

In the 500+ projects they have managed to complete, they had the opportunity of working with some of the well-known brands and organizations for some stellar projects. One among them is the thoughtfully designed and award-winning township of Rustomjee Urbania, Mumbai. The studio was able to provide efficient BIM technology solutions at the construction phase.

A fine example of brutalist architecture and one among the tallest buildings in Liverpool, The Post & Echo Building stands to be a well-known structure. The studio was tasked with creating the LOD300 BIM Model of architecture and structure, to be done before refurbishment for this iconic project.

They also had the opportunity to work with the largest biomedical research facilities administered by the U.S. Department of Defense. The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, where they assisted as a BIM outsourcing Agency for the engineering Team. From being part of various metro projects to having a green impact for the same, Virtual Building Studios has transformed and upscaled themselves from time to time.

To know more about Virtual Building Studios, get in touch with the team contact@virtualbuildingstudio.com or India: +91-931-380-8112, USA: +1-385-284-5014

Name of the company: Virtual Building Studio

Address – 101-104, GCP Business Center, Vijay Cross Road, Memnagar, Ahmedabad-14

City – Ahmedabad

State – Gujarat

Country – India

Zip code/ PIN code – 380014

Phone Number – +91- 9512432931

Company Email ID – director@virtualbuildingstudios.com,

contact@virtualbuildingstudios.com

Website: www.virtualbuildingstudio.com

Virtual Building Studio was set up to provide comprehensive end-to-end customized services & solutions to the AEC industry globally. Virtual Building Studio has emerged as a leader in providing BIM services & solutions to some of the USA, UK, Singapore, Australia, Canada’s top design firms & construction companies.