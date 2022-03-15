2/5th of the Total Sales Potential of the Camping Stoves Market Exists in Outdoor Specialty Stores – Fact.MR Analysis

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Camping Stoves market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Camping Stoves

A recent Fact.MR study indicates that ~300 thousand units of camping stoves were sold in 2018, and it is highly likely that the sales will rise by ~4%, yearly, in 2019. The global camping stoves market is anticipating modest growth in the forthcoming years, which will prominently be driven by the dramatic increase in outdoor recreational activities.

Millennials are observed to spend roughly 14% more time on mobile devices as compared to other generations. Moreover, over 75% of the millennials use their mobile devices while purchasing any camping stoves. This also seems to be true with their purchase of camping stoves, though at a varied degree.

Competition Landscape Analysis of Camping Stoves Market

A highly competitive landscape, the global market for camping stoves will witness 40-45% revenue contribution from the top 10 players. As the report sheds light on the competition scenario governing the developmental strategies of market participants, it unfolds how they are strategizing for better market positioning.

It suggests that while the frontrunners in camping stoves market continue to prioritize product innovations to gain a differentiating advantages, they are also likely to maintain the focus on upgrading their existing portfolios, and providing free after-sales service for customer engagement. Upgrading the quality and utility of camping stoves is another key factor dictating competition strategies of market participants.

The camping stoves manufacturers are improving their products with easy ignition, easy cleaning and wind-protection features that are being sought by the customers.

U.S. – The Frontrunner

While the U.S. has already been witnessing strong emergence of a trend of ‘camping’ when on family vacations, the report opines that the market is set for steadfast growth in other regions as well, over the coming years. Currently, a third of the global camping stoves sales volume is accounted by North American market, a majority of which is driven by the U.S. Moreover, Fact.MR’s analysis points to the fact that the United States’ whopping US$ 30 billion annual spend on procurement of high-quality camping accessories will remain the key growth determinant for the U.S. camping stoves market.

In addition to a host of macroeconomic factors shaping the camping stoves market, the Fact.MR report sheds light on the various other growth influencers, including evolving consumer sentiments for camping and other outdoor activities, technological innovations, rising online availability, pricing across different regional markets, and increasing significance of fuel efficiency.

Innovations – Inspired by Sustainability

Fuel efficiency has been lately emerging as an important attribute, dictating product innovations in the camping stoves landscape, says the report. In resonance with this trend, some of the leading players are already pioneering the game of introducing ‘energy-efficient’ camping stoves on the market. Johnson Outdoors Incorporated recently developed a breakthrough “FluxRing” technology that utilizes a greater surface area, to achieve minimal boiling time, and thus improved fuel efficiency.

With a sizeable cluster of conscientious consumers ready to pay a premium for fuel-efficient products, it is highly likely that this trend wave will expand at a brisk pace and eventually come of age over the next couple of decades. In line with the expanding global sustainability drive, the camping stoves market is also witnessing the rise of electricity-generating camping stoves that are powered by biofuels and generate electricity. Furthermore, solar-powered camping stoves are likely to gain popularity in the camping stoves market in coming years.

Consumers Seek – Grilling & More

According to the study, grilling has been among the most sought-after functions by consumers, in addition to mere cooking, when purchasing camping stoves. The effectiveness of camping stoves in terms of grilling and simmering will thus continue to influence the manufacturers’ portfolio of offerings. Reasonable fuel efficiency will always be an added value to offerings.

Moreover, flexible legs, smolder control, flattops, tabletops, and effective wind protection are some of the prominent features of camping stoves, which are being demanded by consumers. Key companies are thus focused on incorporating such attributes into new camping stove models, which would define the stability, efficiency, and convenience in terms of their use. Vendors involved in the camping stoves market are attentively observing the metamorphosing consumer behavior so as to design their manufacturing strategies.

The study tracks camping stoves market growth for the period of 2019-2027. In the initial part of the report, Fact.MR offers in-depth taxonomic breakdown of the camping stoves market, which indicates continued traction for unpressurized liquid stoves and wood burning stoves. However, it also highlights that the multi-fuel variants will gain their ‘due’ shares in the camping stoves market through the next decade. LPG remains the preferred fuel for stoves among campers and hikers, which currently accounts for more than 50% of the global sales.

