Riesling White Wine Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share – Fact.MR Survey

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

According to Fact.MR, the global market for white wine surpassed a market value of US$ 37 Bn by 2020. Manufacturers of white wines are focusing on incorporating new flavours catering to consumer requirements, a trend which is spurring constant innovations in white wine brews and formulations.

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the sales as commercial spaces like hotels and restaurants were largely closed. But the residential sector observed an upsurge in the sales of white wines. Thus, the market is expected to exceed US$ 60 Bn by registering a CAGR of 5% until 2031.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Reisling Gewürztraminer Chardonnay Sauvignon Blanc Chenin Blanc Grüner Veltliner Moscato Pinot Grigio Other White Wines

Sales Channel White Sale Sales via Modern Trade White Sale Sales via Grocery Stores White Sale Sales via Convenience Stores White Sale Sales via E-commerce White Sale Sales via Other Retail Formats

Body Type Light Bodied White Wine Medium Bodied White Wine Full-Bodied White Wine

Sweetness Level Dry White Wine Semi-sweet White Wine Sweet White Wine



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Riesling white wine expected to hold a significant share, yielding over 1/5th of global demand

Pinot Grigio to exhibit absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 500 Mn by 2022

By 2022, over US$ 6 Bn of total market revenue to be stimulated by Chardonnay white wines

By body type, light bodied wines to account for nearly 2/5th of the global white wine demand

By sales channel, modern trade outlets to capture over 33% of total market revenue

The white wine industry expected to hold a market share of more than 50% throughout Europe

Asia is expected to contribute 35% revenue to the white wine market.

“Increasing inclusion of different flavours and enhanced tastes and flavors along with health benefits is propelling the demand for white wine across several regions,” opines a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufactures of white wines are focusing on leveraging existing and new products by using various sales distribution channels.

Penfold California Collection has launched duty free retailers in Asia Pacific that would include online and offline initiatives for selling wine in the region.

In September 2021, Louis Roederer, will launch wine collected that would be named multi-vintage Cuvee. Also, the collection would have different expressions with each passing year for enhancing the taste and the flavour of wine.

