How are Free-From Trends Influencing Developments in Non-Dairy Toppings Market – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Non Dairy Toppings Market Survey by Fact MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Non Dairy Toppings. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Non Dairy Toppings Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Non Dairy Toppings market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Non Dairy Toppings

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Non Dairy Toppings, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Non Dairy Toppings Market.

Animal-based products are increasingly taking a backseat, driven by steady rise in the number of vegans around the globe. Higher levels of awareness about nutrition, health, environment, and animal cruelty, especially among the massive millennial demographic, is driving demand for non-dairy toppings. Despite reduced demand from the foodservice sector, higher demand for convenience and RTE foods, and greater health consciousness among consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic has created opportunities for growth, where the liquid form of non-dairy toppings is most widely used across different sectors.

Key Segments of Non-Dairy Toppings Market

Base Ingredient

Soy Milk

Vegetable Oil

Almond Milk

Coconut Milk

Others

Form

Liquid

Powder

Frozen

Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Processed Fruits

Frozen Desserts

Beverage

Others

Type

Whipped Cream

Pouring Cream

Spooning

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect Modern Stores Specialty Food Stores E-Commerce Others



Competitive Landscape

The global non-dairy toppings market is moderately fragmented and competitive in nature, owing to the presence of numerous regional players in the industry. Major manufacturers are focused on product launches to bolster their portfolios, in addition to strategic collaborations and acquisitions to consolidate their positions in the market.

For example, in April 2020, Rich Products Corp. announced the acquisition of an ownership stake in Rich Graviss Product Pvt. Ltd. The deal is expected to aid the company in expanding its footprint into the high potential market of India.

Conagra Brands unveiled two new variants of Reddi-wip whipped toppings – non-dairy almond and coconut options. These products only hold 10 calories for each serving, and are free from artificial flavors and preservatives.

Trader Joe’s launched a new whipped topping under its Sweet Rose label. The product is produced with real coconut cream, and is a low-calorie dairy alternative to conventional whipped cream, priced at US$ 3.29 for a 6.5 ounce can.

Key Takeaways from Non-Dairy Toppings Market Study

The global non-dairy toppings market was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with growth going south bound at -7.1% in 2020. However, 2021 will see the return of normal growth at around 7.5%.

Western Europe currently accounts for more than 25% in the non-dairy toppings market, but is expected to reflect steady decline in market share through 2031. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to portray a higher growth rate of over 11% during the forecast period.

The U.S. is set to hold over 15% of global market share.

Germany holds a leading share of over 20% in Western Europe, while China and India are lucrative markets in APEJ.

Based on base ingredient, demand for vegetable oil accounts for a higher share in the market, and is expected to display a healthy growth rate through the forecast period.

In terms of product, whipped cream accounts for a higher share in the non-dairy toppings market, and is expected to portray strong growth during the forecast period.

Demand for non-dairy toppings in bakery applications is expected to be the highest in comparison to other end uses, and is expected to double by 2031.

More than 40% application of non-dairy toppings will be in bakery products.

Modern stores to account for the most sales of non-dairy toppings across the world.

“The global toppings and fillings industry has witnessed consumer transition towards veganism, which has substantially bolstered demand for non-dairy toppings. A significant rise in the European and American vegan population will also contribute to growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

