Malt Beverage Market is Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2031

Malt Beverage Market Forecast and CAGR According to latest research by Fact.MR, malt beverage sales is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031. Its demand will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. In addition, the rising interest towards organic products has witnessed sufficient demand in historical years and most likely to follow the same trajectory during the forecast period with incremental $ Opportunity of US$ 89.7 Mn.

What is Driving Demand for Malt Beverage? Some of the driving factors fuelling the growth of the market include surging popularity of ready to eat products, the consistent enhancement of customized malt drinks, rise of hybridized and crossover product alternatives, increasing focus on health and well-being and demands of healthy drink as the preferred alternative. Generating awareness about the advantages of malt based products through various promotional programs and launch of new product variants are some of the key drivers supporting the market development sooner rather than later. Manufacturers working in the shipment are zeroing in on the production of exquisite flavor with state of the art packaging of malt beverages that are in transit of quality mark and production. Prominent players seek to quench this opportunity since consumers embrace the introduction of new beverages.

US Malt Beverage Market Outlook US is one of the largest markets for malt beverage globally. The US malt drinks sales is set to tread on the historic pattern of bust and boom during the assessment period 2021-2031. In the market interest for seasoned malt drink is acquiring massive appeal inferable from their rise as novel beverages that fit in the middle of the prominence of both alcohol and beer. In addition, rising prominence of 'alternative beverage liquor' drinks that incorporate seasoned malt drinks alongside hard seltzers and ciders, the sales is assessed to grow consistently during the forecast period

Europe and Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for Malt Beverage France fulfills a major portion of the demand in Europe. Owing to the presence of bundle of consumers & manufacturers positioned in the country. Growing potential of the country is anticipated to be observed over long-run forecast period with growing consumer density. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is most prominent market for malt beverages. The second place in the malt beverages demand is currently being taken by Taiwan, due to high consumption rates in the country. The increasing number of consumers demanding for organic beverage and the utilization of organic cereals by manufacturers of baby food and beverages, it is pretty much inferable that the organic trends are on the surge and have been growing exponentially. A positive sales growth of organic drinks, including malt drink, is almost certain. The ubiquity of these beverages has driven manufacturers of malt beverage sales to introduce novel beverages, particularly with various flavors to follow surging customer inclination for fascinating flavors. Further, medical advantages of malt have driven producers in the shipment to introduce energy and health drinks of malt.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Malt Beverage? Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of these beverage include Nestle

Mondelez International

Van Pur S.A.

RateBeer LLC.

Harboe

The Three Horseshoes

GranMalt AG

Cody’s

United Brands Company Inc.

Malt Company (India) Pvt Ltd.

Barbican

Monarch Custom Beverages

Danish Royal Unibrew Group

PureMalt

Others