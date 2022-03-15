Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market is Set to Witness an Uptick during 2022 to 2031

High consumption of carbohydrate-rich snacks with low nutritional value have posed health threats such as rise in the blood sugar level and obesity among consumers. As a result, consumers have made a paradigm shift towards healthy food products. Non-potato veggie chips are snacks, rich in vitamins and dietary fibers with low sodium content.

Manufacturers operating in the Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market are expected to gain significant opportunities with the rising demand for gluten-free and non-GMO snacks. In addition, they have been experimenting with various flavors to pave ways for expanding their customer base, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of non-potato veggie chips market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1007

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market – Novel Developments

Key players operating in the non-potato veggie chips market include Calbee, Terra, Beanitos, Food Should Taste Good, Scrubbys, JicaChips, Yum Yum, Sensible Portions Trafo, and Uprooted. Product innovation and flavor have been the key strategies of non-potato veggie chips market manufacturers.

Bare Snacks recently launched baked crunchy veggie chips made from beet, carrot, and sweet-potato. According to the company, the chips are made by using real vegetables without the addition of artificial preservatives or colors. The new product range is devoid of starchy powders and oil, which enhances their nutritional value. The veggie chips are available in sea salt, ranch, barbecue, and vinegar flavors.

Eat Real, based in UK, launched Hummus Chips with sea salt flavor. The chips are produced with natural ingredients and have high nutritional value. Such chips make healthy alternatives to fried snacks and confectionery items. The company believes that such attributes of the snacks will help distinguish the brand from others in the supermarket shelves.

Arjun Foods launched vacuum fried okra chips that are crispy and exotic in taste. These chips are vacuum fried, which helps in scoring well on health and consists of shelf life of about 6 months. The chips are prepared by adding mint seasoning to enhance the flavor of okra chips.

Costco recently launched a healthy alternative to potato chips called Veggie Snacks, which offers three kinds of chips – Garden Veggie Chips, plain Garden Veggie Straws, and Zesty Ranch flavor Garden Veggie Straws. These chips are low in calories and are made from natural ingredients. The product are free from trans fat and artificial preservatives.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1007

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market – Dynamics

Effective Distribution Channels to Influence the Sales of Non-potato Veggie Chips

North America is expected to remain a lucrative region for the growth of the non-potato veggie chips market, on account of high concentration of significant players that cater to the rising demand for non-potato veggie chips among consumers. In addition, technological advancements have also influenced the production and packaging of the food products, which have soared the sales of non-potato veggie chips in the region.

Another driver fortifying the growth of the non-potato veggie chips market in North America is its robust distribution channel. Supermarkets and hypermarkets that provide offers, discounts, and combos are expected to hold promising growth opportunities for the non-potato veggie chips market.

Technology to Play a Pivotal Role in Enhancing the Appeal for Non-potato Veggie Chips

Deeper penetration of technology in the food and beverage industry has introduced newer forms of non-potato veggie chips in for consumers. Advancements in processing and dehydration of vegetables have endured longer shelf life of raw materials for the production of non-potato veggie chips, which has further made the non-potato veggie chips affordable for consumers.

Manufacturers have also started leveraging technologies to bring innovation in the packaging of non-potato veggie chips, which are appealing, informative, convenient to grab, and environment-friendly. As a result of which the non-potato veggie chips market is predicted to remain strong in the forthcoming years.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1007/S

Global Non-Potato Veggie Chips: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Source, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Root Vegetable Chips Carrot Chips Cassava Chips Jerusalem Artichoke Chips Turnip Chips Parsnip Chips Sweet Potato Chips Zucchini Chips Others

Leafy Vegetable Chips Kale Chips Spinach Chips

Other

On the basis of flavor, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Classic Salty

Barbecue

Cheese

Salt & Pepper

Cheese & Onion

Jalapeno and

Others

On the basis of End-Use, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Household

Foodservice Snack foods Baked foods accompaniments Soups toppings Salads Others



On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Direct Sales Indirect Sales Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Online Retailers



Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-meat-and-dairy-consumption-to-drive-animal-feed-probiotics-sales-factmr-301274844.html