Tele-ICU services Market is Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2031 -end

Posted on 2022-03-15 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Market Overview

The global demand for tele-ICU services experienced an incredible rise in the ongoing pandemic due to rising concern on health and well-being. The market players in 2021 are making huge investments in research and developments to ensure better and mobile services to the patients.

Growing attraction towards new and better ways oftreating patients is creating significant demand for tele-ICU services in 2021. Additional clinical support and surveillance provided by the tele-ICU services along with timely interventions is creating significant fascination among the users.

Improved safety services provided by tele-ICU services are attracting the users towards it as better services are something every patient demands. Tele-intensive care unit is providing all the necessary safety services to the patients globally which is pushing its market growth further.

In 2021, threat of Covid-19 and other chronic diseases are putting a pressure on providing highly efficient services to patients with fastest recovery. Further, increasing demand for advanced medical facilities continues to add immense progress.

Market leaders in 2021 like Biocartis Corporation and InTouch Technologies Incorporation are incorporating joint ventures, partnership agreements, research & developments, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and new product launches as their strategies to maintain their respective positions in this market.

For instance, Advanced ICU Care, a leading high-acuity telemedicine service provider announced its strategic telemedicine partnership with UAB Medicine, a recognized player in patient care on 12th October, 2020 to deliver innovative tele-ICU care in high volume regional network.

The global Tele-ICU services market is segmented on the basis of component type, service type, End Users and geography:

Segmentation by component Type:

  • Hardware
  • Software

Segmentation by Service type,

  • Intensivist
  • Co-Managed
  • Open
  • Open With Consultants
  • Others

Segmentation by End User type,

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory surgery centers
  • Specialty Care centers

Tele-ICU Services Market: Key Players

Key major players in the global tele-ICU services market are: Banner Health, Philips, UPMC Italy, TeleICU, VISICU, Advanced ICU Care, inTouch Health, iMDsoft, INTeleICU and Inova.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Tele-ICU Services Market Segments
  • Tele-ICU Services Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015
  • Tele-ICU Services Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024
  • Tele-ICU Services Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Tele-ICU Services Market Drivers and Restraints

