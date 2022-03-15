Electroplating Chemicals Market is Set to Surge Significantly During 2031

Electroplating is a surface coating method used to coat the surface of one metal (or alloy) with one or two metals (or alloys) by passing electricity between two electrodes immersed in an electrolytic solution where one of the electrodes is the substrate to be plated. The electrolyte solution contains the metal ions of the metal that is to be used as the coating. When the electric current is passed, the metal atoms (or ions) in the electrolyte solution get deposited on the substrate, forming a thin layer. The chemicals used in the electroplating process are known as electroplating chemicals. These include electrolyte solutions, sealers, passivates, cleaners, and pre-and post-treatment electroplating chemicals, to name a few. Passivates make the substrate inactive to any further chemical reaction, avoiding oxidation and corrosion reactions.

Electroplating Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The electroplating chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of plating metals, nature, function and end use.

On the basis of plating metals, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Zinc plating chemicals

Copper plating chemicals

Nickel plating chemicals

Silver plating chemicals

Brass plating chemicals

Chrome plating chemicals

Lead plating chemicals

Precious metals plating chemicals

Others

On the basis of nature, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Acidic chemicals

Basic chemicals

Neutral chemicals

Electroplating Chemicals Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global electroplating chemicals market identified across the value chain include Sun Glo Plating Company, Mahavir Expochem Ltd., Rishi Chemical Works Pvt. Ltd., Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, Raschig GmbH, Blendl GmbH, Nihon Kagaku Sangyo Co., Ltd., Daiwa Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. and Advanced Chemical Company.

