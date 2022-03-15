Aerial Work Platforms Market To Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global aerial work platforms market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2021-2031), surpassing nearly US$ 16 Bn by 2031. Growth is spearheaded by the ever increasing scope of infrastructure projects across such countries as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico. From 2016 to 2020, sales of aerial work platforms inclined at a CAGR of 4.2%. Prospects declined significantly in H1 2020, attributed to the recessionary wave ushered in by COVID-19 on the global construction industry. Double-digit contraction figures were projected for both residential and non-residential sectors. However, with the lifting of restrictions, sales have rebounded, expected to clock US$ 9.3 Bn by 2021-end.

Owing to multiple advantages of aerial work platforms such as greater safety and faster maintenance, aerial work platform rental service providers are launching their distribution centers in these regions, further supporting the growth of the aerial work platforms market. Furthermore, manufacturers are emphasizing on incorporating advanced sensor technologies to prevent construction site accidents, prompting further research & development.

Aerial Work Platforms Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

By End Use Industry

AWP Rental Service Providers

End Use Industries AWPs for Construction AWPs for Entertainment AWPs for Commercial Uses AWPs for Manufacturing AWPs for Others (Public Administration, Mining, Agriculture, etc.)



Essential Takeaways from the Aerial Work Platforms Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Aerial Work Platforms Market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Aerial Work Platforms Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Aerial Work Platforms Market.

Important queries related to the Aerial Work Platforms Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Aerial Work Platforms Market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Aerial Work Platforms Market during the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Aerial Work Platforms Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Aerial Work Platforms Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Aerial Work Platforms Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Ascorbyl Palmitate

Chapter 4: Presenting the Aerial Work Platforms Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Aerial Work Platforms Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Aerial Work Platforms Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

