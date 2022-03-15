Power Bank Market To Exhibit Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Lithium-ion Power Bank market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Lithium-ion Power Bank The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Lithium-ion Power Bank. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Lithium-ion Power Bank Market across various industries and regions.

Power bank market will continue to present remunerative growth opportunities on the back of an astounding 18% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029). Consumer trends such as high-definition multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games are draining smartphone batteries faster than ever. The global power bank market presents incremental 5.3X opportunities during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

The penetration of smartphones in developing regions of the world furthers the demand for power banks. The current COVID-19 pandemic lockdown is heightening the use of mobile phones for video streaming and gaming thus giving a boost to the market. This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Lithium-ion Power Bank, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Lithium-ion Power Bank Market.

Size: Capacity Ratio to Drive Adoption

China, the US, Zimbabwe, and Brazil are the top 5 countries in terms of lithium reserves. Manufacturers of power banks are forging strategic partnerships with value chain stakeholders in these regions. Prominent players differentiate their products based on design, size, and battery capacity. Advancements in charging technology such as type-C ports and fast charging integrated circuits present gainful opportunities.

Global Power Bank Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global power bank market is segmented on the basis of capacity, energy source, battery type, distribution channel and region.

Capacity

  • Up to 3,000 mAh
  • 3,001 mAh-8,000 mAh
  • 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh
  • Above 20,000 mAh

Energy Source

  • Electric
  • Solar

Batter Type

  • Lithium-ion
  • Lithium Polymer
  • Petroleum Refining

Distribution Channel

  • E-commerce
  • Brick and Mortar

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

This taxonomy and the detailed TOC prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.

East Asia to Dominate Global Sales

East Asia emerges as the leader of global sales with over 27% of the total market value share. Booming digital economies in this region such as China, South Korea, and Japan drive sales of power banks. Consumers are using their smartphones for almost everything in these countries especially now during the prevailing pandemic. This is decreasing battery life and increasing the need for power banks. Penetration of video gaming, e-commerce, and smart devices connected with mobiles contributes significantly to the growth of the power banks market in East Asia. North America accounts for the second largest market share of over 26% share of the total market value. Enhanced connectivity of various devices such as smart kitchen appliances, security systems, and smart accessories is a prime factor for power bank sales in North American countries. The high disposable income of millennial consumers is complimenting the growth of connected devices and the resultant need to recharge smartphones and smart devices using power banks.

