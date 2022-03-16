Happaning Selected As Finalists for 2022 SXSW Pitch

London, UK, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Happaning, the only media platform that allows users to create, share and consume immersive stories using our ViiVid® (Multi-Vantage Video) technology has been selected as a finalist in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content category for the 14th annual SXSW Pitch(formerly SXSW Accelerator).

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 11 – 20, 2022) Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 655 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2022, Happaning was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13. The event will then culminate with the 2022 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 13, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.

Through Augmented Reality and video syncing, the ViiVid® Technology that underpins the Happaning platform lets viewers navigate video content between vantage points in real-time or retrospectively, allowing them to relive experiences like they were there.

Happaning CEO and Founder Ando Eniwuimide says “ We are ecstatic to have been selected as finalists for this year’s pitch. SXSW is the pinnacle event for the early-stage startup ecosystem. We’re looking forward to sharing Happaning with the world and connecting with key players in the industry who are interested in joining us on our journey of building an innovative platform that will change the way we create, share and consume content.”

Happaning will present among four other companies in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content category this weekend in Austin, Texas.

For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of finalists, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch. For more information about Happaning visit www.happaning.com