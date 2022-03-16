Cruise Wear For Women: 12 Outfits From Frank Lyman’s Collection For Davina’s

London, UK, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Every occasion or event venue calls for a specific attire. Whether you’re going on a cruise with your partner or friends, Frank Lyman cruise wear for ladies is the best collection to browse through if you’re looking for suitable clothing for you. Here are their 12 best outfits to check out.

Frank Lyman 213800U Black Ribbed Sweater, Frill Neck. A cruise trip screams elegance. And what better way to strut down the ship’s aisles and decks than this ribbed sweater. Adding to its glamorous appeal are the net frills that lace the top’s cuffs and neckline.

Frank Lyman 1763351 Off White Split ¾ Sleeve Top. Looking for a Frank Lyman cruise wear for ladies? This classic double layered top is a great versatile choice. And though it looks simple, it can give you that subtle femme fatale vibes.

Frank Lyman 194315 Pewter/Diamante Zip Top. Easy to wear and pair with either jeans or trousers, its metallic colour and pattern will let you stand out while aboard a cruise.

Frank Lyman 196381 Pink Sequin Camisole. With this unique sequin-laden camisole, you’re sure to radiate a fun yet refined aura. You can wear it as a standalone top or underneath your favourite jacket.

Frank Lyman 173282 Black Gold Metallic Jacket. Dazzle with this metallic jacket accentuated by black and gold stripes. It features the jacket itself plus a camisole that you can wear and pair with other garments separately.

Frank Lyman 185532 Black Tunic with Velour and Voile. Whether you have narrow or wide trousers, this top will complement your figure. It has a sophisticated design, featuring a voile and velour split at the front, a long overlay at the back, complete with a comfortable camisole underneath.

Frank Lyman 211112U White Jeans Diamante Trim. Designed to match your unique cruising experience, this pair of white jeans has cut-out ankles embellished with diamante studs. Wearing this can elevate any cruise attire.

Frank Lyman 211105U Faded Jeans with Lace Trim Ankle. Want a more feminine version of the aforementioned jeans? This pair of faded jeans are designed with an intricate floral pattern at the ankle part.

Frank Lyman 196025 Midnight Jumpsuit. Jumpsuits are a staple in cruise wear collections. This midnight number is a stunner with its metal cut-out rings on the shoulder areas. It also has a tie around the waist to help highlight your curves.

Frank Lyman 196550 Navy and Blush Jumpsuit. If the midnight jumpsuit oozes luxury, this jumpsuit spells carefreeness. It has large floral prints and floaty cap sleeves.

Frank Lyman 196351 Blue Bardot Dress. This off-shoulder dress exudes grace with its unique floral design. Ideal to be worn both as a casual cruise attire or a smart ensemble, this is the dress that’s sure to bring out your ultra-feminine side.

Frank Lyman 185261 Black, Gold Evening Dress. Sharing a fancy dinner with fellow cruise-goers? You’ll never go wrong with this choice. This black evening dress is made even more elegant by its velour gold discs design.

