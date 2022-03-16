Interactive Healthcare Training: The Leading Provider Of Safeguarding Training Courses

Winchester, United Kingdom, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ —Interactive Healthcare Training (https://www.interactivehealthcaretraining.co.uk) is one of the UK’s leading providers of level 2 safeguarding training online courses. They offer a variety of mandatory and elective courses at reasonable costs to keep health and social care providers up to date on their training.

This company offers two types of training courses: individual and combined courses. Starting at £29.95 (prices subject to change without prior notice), potential clients can acquire SOVA – Level 3 and POCA – Level 3 Training Package, consisting of Safeguarding Children and Young Adults Training (POCA) – Level 3 and Safeguarding Vulnerable Adults Training (SOVA) – Level 3. The former provides fundamental knowledge and abilities needed to understand the problems surrounding child protection and youth development. In contrast, the latter draws on excellent practice standards, particularly the Sussex Multi-Agency Policy and Procedure for Safeguarding Adults at Risk.

Their healthcare training courses are aligned with the Core Skills Training Framework. This ensures that all courses meet the highest standards and are accredited by Continuing Professional Development (CPD). Their courses are also fully responsive to all devices, such as PCs, mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

Interactive Healthcare Training offers two distinct training methods. Clients that like to distribute their training on behalf of their prospects can be provided with a personalised curriculum based on the preferences and costs for each person. This company is also prepared to provide copies of candidates’ certificates if they wish to purchase the courses online. Everything will be handled smoothly, and potential clients can easily purchase their chosen training courses online using a credit/debit card or a PayPal account.

InteractiveHealthcareTraining has satisfied numerous clients with many years of providing excellent services. One of their clients, a healthcare worker who completed their courses recently, left a positive note saying: “I must confess that your online training is one of the best online training I have ever done. I must confess that your organisation is so efficient. I must also confess that your modules are so enriching, very interesting, easy access to the online training, and so enjoyable. I am so glad I found your online training. I will surely use it again in the future”.

For more information about the services they offer, interested parties can visit their website at https://www.interactivehealthcaretraining.co.uk.

About Interactive Healthcare Training

Interactive Healthcare Training offers a unique perspective on compliance and recruiting that is extremely beneficial to employers and clients. Their objective is to provide their customers with the flexibility they need for modern health and social care training and the compliance that comes with them at a low price. Their client and candidate support has always been a top priority, as evidenced by the testimonials on their website. They are always eager to assist with inquiries, whether by phone or email. For enquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.interactivehealthcaretraining.co.uk/contact-us.html. You may also contact them via 01962 877999 or through info@interactivehealthcaretraining.co.uk.