Sodium Percarbonate Market Is Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR 3.1% By 2031

Sodium Percarbonate Market Report By Type (Coated Sodium Percarbonate, Uncoated Sodium Percarbonate), By End Use (Laundry, Cleaning, Water Treatments, Chemicals, Textiles, Pulp & Paper) – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

As per latest market analysis on sodium percarbonate by Fact.MR, global value for the chemical is poised to reach US$ 581 Mn by 2021-end, and increase at a CAGR of around 3.1% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects sodium percarbonate market valuation to surpass US$ 670 Mn by 2031, attributed to factors such as increased adoption rates in laundry and cleaning applications along with growing consumption as a bleaching agent in the pulp & paper industry.

Moreover, demand for eco-friendly products has been increasing, which, in turn, has been highly beneficial for sodium percarbonate as a disinfectant. Permissible usage of sodium percarbonate in both, organic and conventional aquaculture, has proven beneficial, and usage in water treatment is expected to hold strong over the coming years.

Despite a slight dip during the COVID-19 crisis, demand for sodium percarbonate is expected to experience gradual growth in terms of value over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

East Asia accounted for a share of nearly one-third in the global sodium percarbonate market in 2020, and this regional market expected to expand 1.2X by 2031 in value by 2031.

Based on type, demand for uncoated sodium percarbonate accounts for a higher share in the market, and is expected to offer the highest absolute dollar opportunity during the forecast period.

Coated sodium percarbonate is expected to portray higher growth in comparison with uncoated sodium percarbonate.

Demand for sodium percarbonate for laundry applications has been significantly high, and is expected to experience moderate growth in comparison with other end uses.

“Adoption of organic growth strategy such as capacity expansion of uncoated sodium percarbonate is expected to be highly beneficial for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market to Move towards Consolidation

The sodium percarbonate market is partially consolidated in nature, with top players accounting nearly 45% revenue share. The second tier of the market is highly fragmented, with multiple regional and domestic players operating in the space.

Top manufacturers of sodium percarbonate have been increasing their penetration across regions and have been banking on the quality of their products to gain new supply contracts. Owing to these movements, the market is expected to reach consolidation by the end of 2031.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sodium percarbonate market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights based on type (coated and uncoated) and end use (laundry, cleaning water treatment, chemicals, textiles, pulp & paper, and others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Sodium Percarbonate Industry Report Scope Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis Value in US$ Mn Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa Key Countries Covered U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Germany

Italy

France

U.K

Nordic

Spain

Japan

China

India

Malaysia

Thailand

Australia

GCC Countries

South Africa

Turkey Key Market Segments Covered By Type

By End Use

By Region Key Companies Profiled AG Chem Group s.r.o

Ak-kim

Evonik Industries

Hongye Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co. Ltd

JIANGXI UNIC PEROXIDE CO. Ltd

Jilin Shuang ou Chemical Co. Ltd

JINKE Company Limited

Khimprom PJSC

OCI Peroxygens LLC

Solvay SA

Wuxi Wanma Chemical Co., Ltd, Pricing Available upon Request