Global Dried Fruit Extracts Market is Estimated to Drive Global Development in Near Future

The food and beverage industry is endorsing a considerable growth rate in different regions around the world. Thus, it is generating huge demand for dried fruit extracts to use in a number of applications as it is a rich source for nutrients and phytochemicals, which are very crucial for the human body. The citation of these products is extensively used in the making of jams and many other products. Besides, such products also used in the packed fruit saps and juices so as to maintain the nourishing value of the juice. Business is set to experience absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 350 MN by 2031.

The global dried fruit extracts market is expected to witness a higher growth rate throughout the forecast period due to the rising demand for rich nutrition diet and foodstuffs across the globe. The protracted shelf life of dried fruits is more as compared to fruits, packing and carrying feature, united with easy storage is further likely to augment the consumption of dried fruits extracts. Whereas, manufacturers are focusing on launching new products with a long shelf life that can be utilized for various applications.

Mounting demand for suitability and processed foodstuffs that are rich in nutrients and minerals is estimated to drive global development in near future. Flavor augmenting possessions related with some dried fruits, tied with accumulative disposable income of customers across developing countries is expected to lead the overall growth in the forthcoming years.

North America Demand Outlook for Dried Fruit Extracts

North America is one of the leading producer and consumer of dried fruit extracts. Dried fruits extracts are experiencing huge demand in the region due to the rising number of studies that shows a number of health benefits by dried fruits extracts including weight management and disease prevention.

Research studies says that a few types of dried fruit extracts can help in reducing the risk of certain diseases. These dynamics are influencing North American people to pick suitable extracts and translate into significant value. The growing popularity and importance of e-commerce sector in view of tempting benefits comprising massive discount features could contemporize lucrative opportunities to the leading key players who aim to boost their global presence among more customers

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Dried Fruit Extracts?

Being a fragmented market, key manufacturers have a dominant presence across regions through streamlined distribution networks. Some of the leading manufacturers are

Archer Daniels Midland

Monik Fruit Group

Graceland Fruit

Kane grade

Dohler

Sweet Dried Fruit

Nikken Foods

Van Drunen Farms

Plant lipids

presenting new substitutes and expanding the welfares of dried fruit extracts among the customers thus, taking over small manufacturers leading to extension.

The leading suppliers are

Vigon International

Ceutivate

Ingredients Online

Wego Chemical Group

Jedwards International

Zilka & Co.

Weedsies

Aldon Corporations

The global dried fruit extracts market is projected to be driven by several factors such as an increase in demand for healthiness, technological advancements and a rise in the number of manufacturers focusing on the development for future growth.

Key Segments

By Nature Type

Conventional

Organic

By Form Type

Powder

Liquid

By Distribution Channel Type

Direct

Indirect

Supermarket

Online Retails

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

By End User Type

Food Industry

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Household

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East And Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments by nature type, by form type, by distribution channel type, by end user type and by geographies.

